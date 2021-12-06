Proof of full COVID vaccination required to run in 2022 NYC Marathon, other races

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — Runners looking to participate in adult races organized by the New York Road Runners in 2022, including next year's New York City Marathon and the Brooklyn Half Marathon, will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

"With COVID variants and cases increasing, the decision was made in collaboration with medical and public health experts and state and local government officials," the group said in a release issued Monday. "The new health and safety protocol will begin with the NYRR Midnight Run on December 31 and continue with races moving forward."

All entrants will be required to show proof of a full vaccination series authorized by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration or on the World Health Organization (WHO) Emergency Use lists. The accepted vaccines include Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Sinopharm and Sinovac.

Proof of a negative COVID-19 test will not be accepted.

"Only proof of full COVID-19 vaccination will enable a runner to participate in an NYRR race," the organization's COVID protocols state.

Runners who have already registered for a 2022 race will have the option to receive a refund or gift card. They can also donate their race entry fee to NYRR's youth and community programs.

"We are excited to have our traditional calendar of events safely return in the new year," said Kerin Hempel, CEO, NYRR. "The health and wellness of all of those involved continue to remain at the forefront of our organization."

The New York Road Runners said guidelines and protocols are subject to change. The latest information will be posted on their website .