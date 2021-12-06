ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Proof of full COVID vaccination required to run in 2022 NYC Marathon, other races

By Marta Zielinska
WCBS News Radio 880
WCBS News Radio 880
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZpwPM_0dFc1bPw00

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — Runners looking to participate in adult races organized by the New York Road Runners in 2022, including next year's New York City Marathon and the Brooklyn Half Marathon, will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

"With COVID variants and cases increasing, the decision was made in collaboration with medical and public health experts and state and local government officials," the group said in a release issued Monday. "The new health and safety protocol will begin with the NYRR Midnight Run on December 31 and continue with races moving forward."

All entrants will be required to show proof of a full vaccination series authorized by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration or on the World Health Organization (WHO) Emergency Use lists. The accepted vaccines include Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Sinopharm and Sinovac.

Proof of a negative COVID-19 test will not be accepted.

"Only proof of full COVID-19 vaccination will enable a runner to participate in an NYRR race," the organization's COVID protocols state.

Runners who have already registered for a 2022 race will have the option to receive a refund or gift card. They can also donate their race entry fee to NYRR's youth and community programs.

"We are excited to have our traditional calendar of events safely return in the new year," said Kerin Hempel, CEO, NYRR. "The health and wellness of all of those involved continue to remain at the forefront of our organization."

The New York Road Runners said guidelines and protocols are subject to change. The latest information will be posted on their website .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
COVID-19 Vaccines
New York City, NY
Sports
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Coronavirus
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
New York City, NY
Vaccines
Brooklyn, NY
Government
Brooklyn, NY
Health
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyc Marathon#Health And Safety#Covid#New York City Marathon#The New York Road Runners#Johnson Johnson#Nyrr
WCBS News Radio 880

WCBS News Radio 880

New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/wcbs880

Comments / 0

Community Policy