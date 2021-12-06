Missing Indiana Woman Found Safe In San Diego

Photo: Getty Images

A missing Indiana woman was found safe on Saturday, December 4, after she went missing in San Diego.

According to the Times of San Diego , investigators met with Lateche Norris , 20, and confirmed she was OK.

San Diego police Lt. Adam Sharki said detectives verified Norris was not a victim of any crime.

According to police, the last known whereabouts before she was reported missing were an East Village convenience store she visited with her boyfriend, 26-year-old Joseph "Joey" Smith on November 4.

After her mom received an unnerving call from Norris on a stranger's phone and didn't hear from her again, the family reported her missing on November 9.

On Thursday, the department released surveillance camera footage of the couple at the 7-Eleven in the 200 block of Park Boulevard.

“Norris thanked the public for their concern and asked for privacy,” the lieutenant said.

Police thanked public safety and community partners for help locating the woman.