Gangsta Boo Is Unapologetic About Her Comments On Bizzy Bone’s Mental Health

By Tanay Hudson
Majic 94.5
Majic 94.5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uTspp_0dFc1UBj00

The recent Verzuz battle between Three Six Mafia and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony got heated after a brief scuffle occurred after an exchange of words between Bizzy Bone and Juicy J. As the scuffle was happening, Gangsta Boo threw jabs but not with her fists. She got on the mic and hurled an insult towards Bizzy Bone geared towards his mental health.

“Bizzy Bone, you’re a hater!” she screamed. “You must’ve ain’t take your pills. You weirdo a** n****!”

Her comments didn’t sit well with some folks who spoke their mind via Twitter.  People pointed out that her making comments about his mental health considering he has a history of trauma was insensitive and uncalled for.

“Gangsta Boo is really gross as f*** for saying all that s***,” one person tweeted. “Bizzy has been very transparent about the s*** he endured as a child and it’s fucked up that she would throw it back in his face like this. She need her a** whooped.”

Gangsta Boo had no problem responding once she saw she was the topic of conversation.

“B**** please,” she replied. “We all have a sad story. Cry me a river.”

Someone else said she had the right to feel some type of way but her comments were still out of line.

“Bizzy Bone has some trauma I had no idea about until I did some digging. He shouldn’t have thrown a water bottle at Gangsta Boo, Juicy J is a stand-up dude for coming to her defense, Gangsta Boo could have kept that comment about Bizzy taking pills.”

The Memphis native was still unapologetic and after Bizzy Bone threw the bottle, she was more upset about her possibly losing money.

“His trauma was the last thing on my mind,” she said. “Still is. I was thinking about the show being stopped over him being emo. My bad. I’m in my bag. Not feelings.”

When someone else echoed the same points saying that Bizzy Bone has an abuse history that shouldn’t be used as an insult, she continued to clap back.

“So was I!” she tweeted. “That’s how we talk in MEMPHIS!! IM NOT STOPPING HOW I SPEAK FOR THE WEAK! DONT THROW ROCKS FROM A GLASS HOUSE. TTYL.”

Despite the brief pushing match, the show went on that night and Bizzy Bone and Juicy J made peace.

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

Comments / 25

Neno the Guru
1d ago

Gangsta boo and dj Paul was wrong for that shit. Couldn't pay them to disrespect Gambino without security. Facts!

Reply(1)
3
