LOCAL SCOREBOARD

The BlueCross Bowl championships are underway. Below are the title-game matchups by class. All games will be played at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga. Westview (13-1) vs. Hampton (11-2) Class 3A. Championship. Friday, Dec. 3. Alcoa 45, East Nashville 14. Class 4A. Championship. 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. Tullahoma (14-0) vs....

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 11 DAYS AGO