ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

This Is Arizona's Favorite Throwback Christmas Movie

By Ginny Reese
WWDC DC101
WWDC DC101
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RESjJ_0dFc1Pm600
Photo: Getty Images

It's that time of year when families gather around the television and watch nostalgic Christmas movies .

CenturyLinkQuote compiled a list of each state's most searched '90s Christmas movie. To determine the list, CenturyLink gathered data from PopSugar , Bustle , Ranker and ScreenRant .

The website states, "Even though most families probably won’t be going to a rental store to get a VHS tape or waiting for Christmas reruns on TV this year, they’ll certainly be revisiting some of their favorite ’90s classics, so we decided to take a look at which of these nostalgic holiday films are being searched for the most in each state leading into the yuletide season ."

According to CenturyLinkQuote , Arizona's most searched '90s Christmas movie is The Nightmare Before Christmas .

Other popular film titles that made the list included Dumb and Dumber , The Santa Clause , Home Alone , Home For the Holidays, A Christmas Carol , and Jingle All The Way .

CenturyLink also named the top five movies on the '90s nice list. According to the website, they are: Home Alone , Jingle All The Way, The Santa Clause , The Nightmare Before Christmas, and Dumb and Dumber .

Click here to check out the full study of each's state's most searched '90s Christmas movie.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Kurt Russell Takes Over Netflix's Top 10 With Two Movies

Kurt Russell's new fans are already in full Christmas mode, as his 2018 Netflix hit The Christmas Chronicles is back in the streamer's Top 10 movies chart. The sequel, The Christmas Chronicles 2, which gave his longtime partner Goldie Hawn's Mrs. Claus an even bigger role has also started to climb Netflix's charts. Both movies feature the movie legend as Santa Claus.
MOVIES
24/7 Wall St.

The Worst Christmas Movies of All Time

What if Christmas was funny? Or scary? Or cooky? Holiday movies ask these basic questions without diving much deeper. Some films never had a shot at being good while others seemingly had interesting ideas but very poor execution. Many were rated poorly with critics and audiences but still did well at the box office. People […]
MOVIES
Wide Open Country

Victor Webster Found Real Love Filming a Hallmark Movie

Actor Victor Webster has been gracing our televisions on the Hallmark Channel for years. He's a staple in the beloved annual Christmas movies and even has his own mystery series with Danica McKellar. He's played opposite nearly all of the big Hallmark leading ladies, such as Jill Wagner, McKellar and even Candace Cameron Bure. Webster's filmography is incredibly eclectic and includes the starring role in The Scorpion King 4: Quest for Power as well as roles ranging from TV shows such as Sex and the City and Girlfriends Guide to Divorce to the films Surrogates, Burning Palms and Embrace of the Vampire. He's even currently playing the role of Mike Bolinski on the series Workin' Moms. There's no denying that the man is a versatile actor, but I'm definitely partial to the charm he brings to the Hallmark Channel.
TV SHOWS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Distractify

The Handsome Men of Hallmark Movies Welcome You to the Holidays!

If Hallmark Holiday Movies had a king, it would be Cameron Mathison. First, the bad news, he is married and has two children. Cameron, and his teeth, began his career as a model before spending 13 years on All My Children. His relationship with Hallmark is as deep as his dimples, with multiple movies on his resume. Where he really shines is in their holiday movies. Our favorite is Holidaze with Jennie Garth (Beverly Hills 90210) — yes, a bed and breakfast is involved.
MOVIES
fox42kptm.com

America's favorite holiday movie is...?

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — America's favorite holiday movies have been announced after a study was done by preply.com. The study looked at 115 of the highest-rated holiday movies on Rotten Tomatoes and the highest-grossing holiday movies from the Box Office Mojo. The study then looked at the most searched holiday...
OMAHA, NE
KING-5

What's the best Christmas movie? - Hot Topics

It's time for the most wonderful segment of the week! Executive producer Joseph Suttner and producer Suzie Wiley join Amity to take a look at what's trending. It's now that time of year where it's socially acceptable to publicly watch the Christmas movies many have secretly been watching anyway for months. What makes for a great Christmas movie and what is the best of all time? According to a YouGov survey, "Home Alone" ranks at the top.
MOVIES
Power 95.9

What Holly Jolly Christmas Song Is Arkansas’s Favorite?

What Christmas song is the one people in Arkansas just love?. It is officially December and Christmas will be here in no time. From searching for the perfect Christmas gift to the perfect tree and decorations Christmas time is my favorite time of the year. It is a time for our family to get together and the kids opening their gifts with all of the family.
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Movies#A Christmas Carol#Centurylinkquote#Popsugar#Bustle Ranker#Screenrant#Home For The Holidays
TVLine

Watch Jimmy Kimmel Pitch New Christmas Movies to Hallmark Channel

Has Jimmy Kimmel gifted Hallmark Channel its next hit Christmas movie? Kimmel appeared before network president and CEO Wonya Lucas, EVP of programming Lisa Hamilton Daly and SVP of programming Samantha DiPippo on Wednesday. The remote segment saw ABC’s late-night host pitch new “Countdown to Christmas” movies that starred many of Hallmark’s go-to actors. Take, for instance, Gnome for the Holidays starring Candace Cameron Bure. Or Mrs. Christmas Tree starring Dean Cain and Wynonna Judd. The segment culminated in a trailer for Deck the Hallmark, featuring Kimmel as jolly ol’ St. Nick and a certain Hallmark Channel queen as Mrs. Claus....
MOVIES
94.9 KYSS FM

Dan + Shay Declare It’s ‘Officially Christmas’ With New Holiday Tune, Throwback Video

What are you waiting for — haven't you heard? Hang the stockings and trim the tree, because it's "Officially Christmas," per Dan + Shay. The duo's new Christmas song already feels like a timeless classic. It's got the bells and the horns, it's got the romance and the charm ... What more could you want? If you're looking for a super nostalgic music video, they've covered that, too.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Movies
q13fox.com

Adam's Top 5 Christmas movies that aren't really Christmas movies

FOX 13's Adam Gehrke is sharing his list of the Top 5 Christmas movies that aren't really Christmas movies. Watch FOX 13 Morning News weekdays 4:30-10 a.m. and weekends 8-11 a.m. on FOX 13+. Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news:. Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX...
SEATTLE, WA
thecinemaholic.com

Where Was Lifetime’s My Favorite Christmas Melody Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Directed by Michael Kennedy, Lifetime’s ‘My Favorite Christmas Melody’ is a holiday drama movie that features Mya and Rainbow Sun Francks. The film follows Abby, a talented and promising singer-songwriter who now writes short songs for commercials and is slowly giving up on her childhood dreams. Just when it seems that all her hopes are dying, she is tasked by a music teacher to help save the local high schools’ arts program. The unexpected offers help Abby reinvent herself, and she rediscovers her voice in the process. The slow and agonizing journey of the promising singer from a disheartened and frustrated younger adult to a dreamer who wants to follow her heart is captured with Christmas as a consistent theme.
MOVIES
wnky.com

Throwback Thursday – Bowling Green’s First Movie Houses and their Famous Motion Picture Man

The motion pictures of old Hollywood made their first appearances in Bowling Green over a century ago. It was 1911 when Warren County’s first movie house opened. Called the Columbia, its home was on Main Street. Mr. John Post Masters, who was named the city’s Leading Citizen of the Year by 1942, managed the Columbia. This is the story of “Bowling Green’s Motion Picture Man.”
BOWLING GREEN, KY
KOAT 7

There's a Lifetime Christmas movie about Santa Fe

Santa Fe is about to become Lifetime famous. The Lifetime movie, "Holiday in Santa Fe," starring Mario Lopez and Emeraude Toubia airs Friday at 6 p.m. The film features various local vendors and businesses. In January, Lopez posted to Twitter, giving his fans a look around the Santa Fe Plaza...
SANTA FE, NM
Traverse City Record-Eagle

The Lively Arts: Churchill's Christmas visit and the movies

It was not a happy time. The two men brought together at first in a forced friendship now understood too well it was a time of terror beyond nightmares in the free world of 1941. Yet it was Christmas. And this Christmas visitor would be the most important guest for...
MOVIES
CBS News

Magical Christmas gifts for Disney fans

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. The holidays are nearly here, which means you may still be searching for the perfect present for everyone on your...
LIFESTYLE
WWDC DC101

WWDC DC101

Washington, DC
702
Followers
225
Post
114K+
Views
ABOUT

DC's Alternative Rock Radio Station

 https://dc101.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy