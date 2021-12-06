ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Mistakes You Could Be Making If You Have Diabetes

By Amy Boyington
Health Digest
Health Digest
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Diabetes affects millions of Americans and can be difficult to manage. Here are the mistakes you could be making if you have...

www.healthdigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
mibluesperspectives.com

Understanding Diabetes: Risk Factors, Types and Diagnosis

Diabetes is one of the most prevalent and expensive chronic conditions in the United States. Roughly one in every 10 people are diagnosed with some form of diabetes, affecting people of all ages, genders and ethnicities. In the U.S. alone, diabetes costs more than $325 billion every year in medical...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
aces.edu

What is Diabetes?

Diabetes is growing at an epidemic rate in the United States. People with diabetes can take steps to control the disease and lower their risk for complications. Diabetes is a disease that affects how your body turns food into energy. Most of the food you eat turns into glucose, the main source of fuel for your body, and enters the bloodstream. For the glucose to go into the cells, a hormone called insulin must be present. Insulin is produced in a gland called the pancreas.
WEIGHT LOSS
Best Life

If You See This On Your Skin, Get Checked for Diabetes Now, Experts Say

Approximately 34.2 million U.S. residents have diabetes— and nearly one-quarter of those affected by the condition don't even realize they have it, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). And without the benefit of early diagnosis—and by extension, treatment and lifestyle intervention—many patients go on to develop severe symptoms. Experts say the sooner you get help, the sooner you can get your blood sugar levels under control, thereby minimizing your chances of the worst outcomes of the disease. "Early detection of diabetes is proven to prevent life-altering complications like stroke, vision impairment, and kidney disease," according to the American Diabetes Association.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Managing and treating diabetes: what you need to know

November is National Diabetes Month, a time to raise awareness of the chronic disease that is affecting more people than ever before. Dr. Drew Oliveira, Senior Executive Medical Director with Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah says, “Over the last 20 years, the number of Americans with Type 2 diabetes has doubled. A lot of this has been due to the epidemic of obesity in this country, as well as inactivity.”
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diabetes Management#Diabetes Care#Complications Of Diabetes#Cdc#Pcp
EatThis

How to Reverse Diabetes, Say Experts

Over 34 million Americans live with a form of diabetes—a chronic condition that "affects how your body turns food into energy," the CDC states. "Diabetes is caused when the body fails to make or use insulin effectively because there's too much of it in our bloodstream, and not in our cells," says Dr. Shane Kannarr, leading Medical Reviewer for eyesight experts All About Vision, who adds that diabetes can cause severe health problems, including loss of eyesight.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Dealing With a Head Cold When You Have Diabetes

You know that feeling: You start sneezing, your nose drips like a faucet, and your throat feels like sandpaper. You might have a headache, and you can’t wait to crawl into bed. Before you know what has hit you, you have a cold, also known as the “common cold”.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
powerofpositivity.com

Diabetes Mellitus: Causes, Symptoms, and How to Manage It

Diabetes mellitus is an epidemic in this country that is soaring out of control. Experts at the CDC believe that more than 34.2 million people are suffering from this condition. To put things into perspective, that’s one out of every ten individuals that have this disease. To further add to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Knowridge Science Report

Diabetes and your eyes: 4 things to know

When you think of diabetes, you probably think of glucose. Insulin. High blood pressure. Your pancreas. Although they may not be the first thing you think of when it comes to diabetes, your vision can be heavily impacted, and permanently damaged by it, with one in three people aged 40 or older with diabetes showing signs of diabetic retinopathy, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

Too Much of This Can Cause "Deadly" Diabetes, Say Experts

In 2020, a year in which COVID-19 dominated the headlines, a largely preventable disease killed three times as many people: Diabetes. That epidemic is being driven by lifestyle choices, and you might be putting yourself in harm's way without realizing it. In particular, too much of one thing in your daily routine can cause a deadly case of diabetes. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
Sentinel

5 signs that could alert you that you have a lack of vitamin D

The vitamin D is a nutrient essential for people, mainly due to the important functions it fulfills in the organism. It was key to the health of the bones , development of a muscle physique and a correct functioning of the immune system , among other things. In addition, experts...
HEALTH
US News and World Report

Intermittent Fasting With Diabetes: Is It Safe?

When you eat might be just as important as what you eat when managing diabetes. Healthy eating habits have always been important to controlling blood sugar. But when you eat could also play an increasingly important role. Fasting between meals has been one approach to restricting calories, but there has been limited research to examine health benefits until recently.
HEALTH
studyfinds.org

Scientists create implant which successfully makes insulin for diabetes patients

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — An implant which secretes insulin could one day replace the constant need for injections for people with diabetes. An international team of scientists says the device, created using human stem cells, could help countless patients keep their blood sugar levels in check. People with type 1...
SCIENCE
asapland.com

How to Treat Diabetes

Diabetes is a chronic condition that affects how your body metabolizes sugar (glucose), your body’s main source of fuel. As glucose builds up in the blood instead of being used as energy, it can have severe complications. The key to diabetes management is monitoring blood-sugar levels and giving insulin when...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
850K+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy