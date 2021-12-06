ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

7 in 10 admit that even their dog overeats during the holidays!

By StudyFinds.org via Nexstar Media Wire, Chris Melore
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MaN5y_0dFc1MN900

NEW YORK ( StudyFinds.org ) – Is watching your dog’s weight a potential New Year’s resolution to add to the list? More than seven in 10 dog owners admit their pup gets more table scraps during the holidays than any other time of the year.

In a poll of 2,002 American dog owners, 70 percent note they have to set boundaries with their guests about feeding their dog people food during holiday gatherings. However, there’s always one family member who can’t resist the puppy dog eyes. In fact, 29 percent point the finger at their mom as the most likely culprit to feed their dog under the table during dinner.

While 78 percent of respondents strictly monitor what their dog eats in order to maintain their health, nearly two-thirds (64%) deviate from their dog’s typical diet during the holiday season.

Secret Santa, wrapping gifts ranked as the worst parts of the holidays

Holidays are the most wonderful time of year for dogs too

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gagqz_0dFc1MN900

The poll, conducted by OnePoll on behalf of ORIJEN High Protein Dog Biscuits , also reveals that health and safety is always at the forefront of pet parents’ minds. Four in five never forget check to make sure the table scraps are safe before feeding it to them.

The survey also tested dog owners’ knowledge of which common holiday dishes are safe for dogs and which aren’t. Most respondents were clear on what scraps to avoid , with 94 percent knowing that chocolate fudge is unsafe.

Although the majority of the poll (53%) know white meat turkey is safe, respondents were a bit fuzzier on other safe foods. Only 40 percent, for example, know that green beans are generally safe for dogs to eat. Meanwhile, 17 percent weren’t aware of the dangers that pecan pie can pose to dogs. A quarter didn’t know that the ingredients in pumpkin pie can also have harmful effects.

“Just because specific ingredients might be safe for dogs, doesn’t mean dishes containing those ingredients are automatically safe,” says Dr. Darcia Kostiuk, senior veterinarian for ORIJEN pet food, in a statement. “Natural pumpkin can be a good treat, but most pie recipes are loaded with sugar and cream that dogs have a hard time digesting. Instead, pet parents should stick to lean proteins that mirror ones they might find in their dog’s food, like unseasoned chicken or turkey.”

Is this the creepiest Christmas tree of 2021? ‘You cannot unsee it,’ witness claims

Pet’s personal chef

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2648e9_0dFc1MN900

Four in five dog parents are likely to make their pups a special meal of their own during the holidays. Half the poll have even cooked them their very own steak dinner. On top of extra walks and gourmet meals, 58 percent of dog owners will include their pooch in holiday celebrations by bringing them along on family walks.

Another 85 percent are likely to include their dog in holiday photos and 74 percent will give their dog presents, most frequently special treats (75%). Almost two-thirds (63%) of dog owners keep their four-legged family members healthy by feeding them a certain kind of food . In fact, 42 percent of respondents have switched their dog’s diet because they felt it was making them gain too much weight.

“A balanced diet is one of the most important ways pet parents can help keep their dog happy and healthy,” adds Dr. Kostiuk. “While the occasional table scrap is usually fine, choosing healthy, dog-appropriate treats that make up no more than 10 percent of their daily caloric intake will always be the safest, nourishing option when indulging our pets.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
WDIO-TV

Pet safety during the Holidays

When it comes to your lovely pets, spoiling them during the holidays with table food can sometimes be good and bad. Feeding them their normal food is a good route to go but giving them some pieces here and there can be okay. During the thanksgiving dinner, pets can have...
PETS
247wallst.com

These Dogs Stay Puppies the Longest

Americans love dogs, there’s no doubt about that. It’s estimated that the dog population in the United States is almost 80 million, and that 44% of households have a dog. We typically get dogs when they’re puppies and form bonds that last a lifetime. It is when they are puppies that our canine friends are still a size we can manage and are perhaps the most irresistible. While they would perhaps never say it out loud, some dog owners may privately wish their puppy would never grow up — these are the states where people love dogs the most.
PETS
Texoma's Homepage

Avoid giving your dog these during Thanksgiving dinner

(KFDX/KJTL) — On Thanksgiving Day, families around the country will gather around the table and enjoy their favorite holiday foods. From the turkey and dressing to the green bean casserole and everything in between, no doubt dogs in households everywhere will be salivating for a sample of the spread. However, there are a few things […]
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Your Dog#White Meat#American#Onepoll
Hello Magazine

5 most loving dogs for companionship and beating loneliness

If lockdown taught us anything, it's the importance of companionship. As more and more people faced months of isolation alone, over 3 million households in the UK became pet owners since March last year. It's no secret that dogs make the perfect four-legged companion – and their love goes beyond...
PETS
Santa Barbara Edhat

Help Your Dog be a Pawfect Host During the Holidays

Ah, the holiday season! A time for family, friends and hopefully, some pet-friendly celebrations too. In a previous post, we shared tips for helping your dog be a courteous guest. Now, let’s take a look at how you can help Fido be a gracious host as well. From preventing unwanted behaviors to teaching new skills - or refining existing ones, we have tips to keep your pawliday festivities fun and rewarding for your pets and your guests.
PETS
forsythwoman.com

Smart Shopping During the Holidays

The holiday season brings us good food, family time, decorations, parties, and Santa Claus. It also brings a great deal of stress for some people. One of the leading stressors of the holiday season is gift buying. There is a certain level of expectation (usually self-inflicted) that some people feel about buying presents and making sure they give everyone on their list that “perfect gift.” I prefer the holiday season be filled with family, friends, and making memories, but ultimately, shopping madness seems to take over for many folks. Therefore, here are a few things you can do to make sure your holiday shopping doesn’t wear you down and break the bank:
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
Pets
wfxb.com

Twining Dog Outfits Return for the Holidays

If you need a gift idea… Target has you covered with a customer favorite returning to stores!. The retailer is once again selling matching jackets, for you and your dog. You and your furry best friend can be twins with their sherpas in a large range of color options! The matching get-ups have been spotted across social media…so, get out there and get one before they sell out!
PETS
parkview.com

Self-compassion during the holidays

This post was written by Melissa Blackmer, MSEd, LMFT, LMHC, MBA, clinical programs manager, Park Center, Parkview Behavioral Health Institute. As you walk through your favorite store during the holidays or flip through radio stations, you are likely to hear Andy Williams singing:. It's the most wonderful time of the...
SOCIETY
FanSided

Target has the perfect holiday BARK toys for our dogs this season

Are you looking for quick and easy dog toys to stuff your pup’s stocking with this holiday season? Then Target and BARK has the answer!. If you (or really your dog) have had a BarkBox subscription then you already know that these dog toys are amazing. Whether because of the themes of the toys or even their durability, there are a lot of reasons why we love toys from BARK. And while you probably want to hit up the BARK Shop for more of the specialty toys (outside of the BarkBox of course), the fact that we can head to Target to get some of the seasonal toys is exciting all on its own.
PET SERVICES
Newswatch 16

A holiday homecoming: Dog reunited with owner

CARBONDALE, Pa. — Laura Swingle of West Virginia is counting her blessing this Thanksgiving. She and her dog Gendry were reunited after being apart in different states for more than a month. The 1-year-old, Jack Russell mix, went missing on October 15 in Carbondale when Swingle was visiting her family...
CARBONDALE, PA
Pleasanton Express

Maintaining sobriety during the Holidays

With the holiday season in mind, in this article, I will draw attention to the highs, lows and difficulties around maintaining sobriety during this time of the year. Some individuals who are in recovery may battle with increased stress, loneliness, guilt and other negative emotions during this holiday season, that may lead to relapse. It is important to note, you are not alone.
ATASCOSA, TX
countryliving.com

6 most cat-friendly dog breeds

Labradors, Pugs and Golden Retrievers are among the best cat-friendly dog breeds, new research has found. With Google searches for 'best dogs with cats' increasing by 55% in the last year, Canine Cottages has revealed which dogs can live peaceably alongside your feline friends. The two animals might often be portrayed as enemies, but that's certainly not always the case.
PETS
katzenworld.co.uk

The Dos & Don’ts of Getting a Kitten for Christmas

Adopting a new kitten for Christmas may sound like a wonderful idea in principle but, in reality, it can often be anything but. Without the proper level of research and commitment going in, you could wind up not only shelling out hundreds of pounds on a kitten you end up not wanting, but also having to suffer the heartbreak of having to eventually rehome them once the festivities are over.
PETS
DeSoto Times Today

Pet of the Week

The following dogs are available for adoption at the Horn Lake Animal Shelter. Lassie is a 1-2 year-old rough coated Collie. Lassie is dog selective and goes in a playgroup each day with a female dog named Jersey Girl. He is active, playful, heartworm negative, and walks great on a...
HORN LAKE, MS
News4Jax.com

Party Perspective: How to not overeat this holiday season

True or false: Most people gain 5-7 pounds over the holidays? That’s false! Several studies now show that most people gain just a pound from Thanksgiving to New Year’s. But a report in the New England Journal of Medicine shows that most adults never lose that extra pound. You can see how that adds up over the years.
LIFESTYLE
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy