ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

HBO Max releases first-look teaser of ‘Harry Potter’ anniversary special

By KTLA Digital Staff
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zur0G_0dFc1G4n00

( KTLA ) — The cast of “Harry Potter” will reunite to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the beloved franchise’s first film, and HBO Max has released a “first look” teaser of the special.

Actors Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson will travel back to Hogwarts for the first time for the retrospective special “Harry Potter 20 th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts,” which will drop at midnight on New Year’s Day on HBO Max.

The teaser appeared Sunday on HBO Max’s official Twitter account .

The special will tell the story of how the film was made through interviews and cast conversations with the actors, according to HBO Max.

The actors, who played iconic wizard trio Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley, will join filmmaker Chris Columbus and other cast members from all eight films.

Helena Bonham Carter, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Imelda Staunton, James Phelps and Oliver Phelps will be among the cast members reuniting for the anniversary special.

‘Harry Potter’ cast: Where are they now?

“It has been an incredible journey since the debut of the Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone film, and witnessing how it has evolved into this remarkable interconnected universe has been magical to say the least,” said Tom Ascheim, President of Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics. “This retrospective is a tribute to everyone whose lives were touched by this cultural phenomenon—from the talented cast and crew who poured their heart and soul into this extraordinary film franchise to the passionate fans who continue to keep the Wizarding World spirit alive 20 years later.”

Also part of the 20th-anniversary celebration is “ Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses ,” a trivia series hosted by actress Helen Mirren appearing on TBS. The series also features special guest surprises.

“This unforgettable event of a lifetime will unveil which fans know the vast, intricately detailed universe like the back of their hand as they compete to take home the title of House Cup Champion,” stated TBS on its website.

Fans can gear up for the retrospective special by checking out the 20th-anniversary hub on WizardingWorld.com .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Check Out the Stars of Harry Potter, 20 Years Later

Watch: "Harry Potter" Turns 20: Live From E! Rewind. The boy who lived is now the young actor who grew up. Can you believe it's been 20 years since we were transported to Hogwarts in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone? The Chris Columbus-directed adaptation of J.K. Rowling's magical novel about a young wizard who lived in a cupboard under the stairs was the acting debut for the main trio—Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Emma Watson (Hermione Granger) and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley)—who would become three of the most famous actors in the world.
MOVIES
weisradio.com

HBO Max conjures up teaser to January’s ‘Harry Potter’ retrospective, ‘Return to Hogwarts’

HBO Max dropped a first-look teaser trailer for Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts on Sunday night, featuring appearances from Robbie Coltrane, Matthew Lewis and Mark Williams. The streaming service says the project “will tell an enchanting making-of story through all-new in-depth interviews and cast conversations, inviting fans on...
MOVIES
MIX 106

Go Back to Hogwarts In First ‘Harry Potter’ Reunion Teaser

If you want to be really technical about it, they’re celebrating the Harry Potter film franchise’s 20th anniversary a year late. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone premiered in 2001 and the big cast reunion, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, will premiere on January 1, 2022. In a year with a global pandemic, I think that’s probably close enough.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Harry Potter Star Rupert Grint Joins Guillermo del Toro's New Netflix Series

Guillermo del Toro's upcoming horror anthology Cabinet of Curiosities has already amassed a number of talented performers, with the project recently gaining yet another with Harry Potter star Rupert Grint, per Deadline. Given the nature of the anthology series, each episode will see a fresh batch of performers under the helm of different filmmakers, with it being unknown at this time which episode Grint will be starring in. He joins a cast featuring the likes of Essie Davis, Luke Roberts, and Andrew Lincoln from filmmakers such as Panos Cosmatos, Jennifer Kent, and Vincenzo Natali. Cabinet of Curiosities doesn't yet have a release date.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Radcliffe
Person
Helen Mirren
Person
Jason Isaacs
Person
Emma Watson
Person
Imelda Staunton
Person
James Phelps
Person
Rupert Grint
Person
Gary Oldman
Person
Oliver Phelps
Person
Tom Felton
Person
Ralph Fiennes
Person
Robbie Coltrane
Hello Magazine

Here's how to watch the Harry Potter reunion in the UK

The highly-anticipated Harry Potter reunion has finally found a home in the UK – and we're so excited to watch it!. Sky TV and its streaming service NOW have announced the special will be available to watch from 1 January 2022 – the same day that HBO Max will air it in the States - meaning viewers can spend their New Year's Day engrossed in the wizarding world once again.
MOVIES
Variety

Colin Farrell to Reprise Penguin Role in ‘The Batman’ Spinoff Series for HBO Max (EXCLUSIVE)

Colin Farrell has officially signed on to star in and executive produce a series spinoff of “The Batman” in which he would again play The Penguin, Variety has learned exclusively from sources. Farrell will first portray the villainous character in “The Batman” starring Robert Pattinson, which is due to be released on March 4, 2022. The series would then reportedly delve into The Penguin’s rise to power in the Gotham criminal underworld. Variety first reported the series was in development back in September, though Farrell was not attached at that time. Lauren LeFranc is attached to write the script for the series....
MOVIES
SFGate

Will Forte, Kristen Wiig Save the World in ‘MacGruber’ TV Series Trailer

Will Forte’s patriotic hero is back in the new trailer for Peacock series MacGruber, set to premiere Dec. 16. The series, based on Forte’s Saturday Night Live character and the 2010 film of the same name, will feature an all-star cast of Kristen Wiig, Ryan Phillippe, Laurence Fishburne, Mickey Rourke, and Billy Zane.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ktla#Twitter
CinemaBlend

Looks Like The Star-Studded Harry Potter Reunion Is Filming, As Tom Felton Shares His Trailer Buddy On Set

It’s hard to believe that it’s been 10 years since the last of the Harry Potter movies was released. The franchise was such a part of our lives for a decade that it feels like it hasn’t been nearly that long. And yet, it’s been long enough that a reunion special is in order. And we know at least two of the names that will be involved, as Tom Felton is apparently sharing a trailer with Gary Oldman.
MOVIES
Taylor Daily Press

Published the first pictures of Harry Potter reunion

HBO Max has shared the first images of a Harry Potter reunion. And experts will recognize many of the items in it, such as the Daily Prophet (in Dutch, The Prophet of the Morning). It will have to wait until January 1, 2022 in full Special. There are new pictures...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
digitalspy.com

Harry Potter's Tom Felton says he doesn't really get recognised

Tom Felton, best known for playing Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter series, has revealed that he doesn't get recognised for the iconic character when he's out and about. Speaking to Square Mile in an interview taking place on Hampstead Heath, Felton dismissed the interviewer's concerns about the location being too public as "he rarely gets recognised in public these days".
MOVIES
thecurrent-online.com

Harry Potter Reunion: A New Teaser Is Here! Everything Potterheads Should Know

Harry Potter fans will be able to find the actors of the saga together once again. Moreover, HBO teases the unpublished episode of the 20 years of the phenomenon. It’s no secret Harry Potter is coming back for a special episode. Thus, HBO does not hesitate to tease the program even further.
MOVIES
tvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: Animated ‘The Boys’ Spinoff ‘Diabolical’, ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Renewed, ‘The Office’ on Freeform, ‘Raised by Wolves’ Trailer, ‘A.P. Bio’ Canceled, New HBO Max ‘The Batman’ Spinoff Series, and More!

The Boys is getting another spinoff series at Amazon Prime Video. Diabolical is an animated series which reveals unseen stories within The Boys universe, brought to life by some of the most creative minds in entertainment today, including Awkwafina, Garth Ennis, Eliot Glazer and Ilana Glazer, Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, Simon Racioppa, Justin Roiland and Ben Bayouth, Andy Samberg, and Aisha Tyler. The streamer previously ordered a young adult superhero college based series.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Colin Farrell Officially Playing Batman Villain Penguin in His Own HBO Max TV Show

Colin Farrell has agreed to play the Batman villain Oswald Cobblepot, also known as The Penguin, in a new HBO Max series. The show will be a spinoff of the upcoming The Batman movie, which stars Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader. Farrell makes his debut as the Penguin in the Matt Reeves-directed movie. The new movie and its spinoffs are not related to the other DC Comics movies featuring Ben Affleck as Batman.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Thandiwe Newton in Talks to Join Channing Tatum in ‘Magic Mike’ Sequel (Exclusive)

Westworld star Thandiwe Newton is in negotiations to join Channing Tatum in Magic Mike’s Last Dance, the third installment of the hit twerk-filled Warner Bros. movie series. Steven Soderbergh is returning to the director’s chair for Last Dance after having skipped the 2015 installment, Magic Mike XXL. Reid Carolin, who was behind the screenplays for the first two Magic Mike films, is back as the writer for the project, which is being made for HBO Max. Tatum returns as male stripper Mike Lane, a character that was loosely based on Tatum’s own experiences as a stripper in Florida. Newton’s role is unclear, but it...
MOVIES
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy