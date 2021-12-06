ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedona, AZ

Today’s Photo from Ted Grussing Photography: To Fly or Not To Fly

By Sedona.biz Staff
 5 days ago

By Ted Grussing

… this hen common merganser was having a little problem deciding whether or not to take off and in the photo above she is showing her hesitancy to leave the surface of the lake and commit to airtime. She was kinda halfheartedly running and flapping her wings and ultimately decided that she would remain on the water. In this shot you can see her doing a wing beat and the water being splashed all over the place … and she looked so regal while doing it. Aborted takeoffs by planes are not nearly so graceful …

The common cormorant below shows full commitment to flight as he leaves his perch on the tree limb protruding above the waterline and has the grace and beauty that only birds in flight have … sailplanes are a close second

Another new week underway and hope yours is beautiful and filled with joy.

Keep breathing and smiling … life is great!

Ted

A bird flies through the sky, and I fly with it. I am in each pearl of moisture sparkling in the sun. I lie lazy on the clouds. And I acknowledge my kinship with each winged thing. I see all as one, and nothing repels me, as this new day climbs noiselessly out of the valley of the night. Peace lies over the world and over the world of my soul. excerpts from On A May Morning by Max Ehrmann

The easiest way to reach Mr. Grussing is by email: ted@tedgrussing.com

In addition to sales of photographs already taken Ted does special shoots for patrons on request and also does air-to-air photography for those who want photographs of their airplanes in flight. All special photographic sessions are billed on an hourly basis.

Ted also does one-on-one workshops for those interested in learning the techniques he uses.  By special arrangement Ted will do one-on-one aerial photography workshops which will include actual photo sessions in the air.

More about Ted Grussing …

