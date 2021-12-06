Family of Bay Area security guard shot and killed pleads for people to come forward with information

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KNX) — The family of a Bay Area news station security guard who was shot and killed is begging for anyone with any information to step forward.

“We’ve heard so far that there have been people that were doing video with their cellphones. And I beg you to please come forward,” Virginia Nishita, Kevin’s wife, pleaded in an interview with KRON4. “You can tell the police officers that you don’t want to be involved. We just need the video footage please. It’s justice for Kevin.”

On Nov. 24 , Nishita, a security guard for KRON4, was out in Oakland with a reporter covering a story regarding a recent robbery. It was then someone tried to steal the news equipment and shot Nishita in the abdomen.

Nishita was hospitalized for a few days. On Nov. 27 , he died from injuries sustained in the shooting.

A suspect has not been identified, but Oakland Police Department have shared photos of a white Acura TL with no front license plate. A $32,500 reward is offered to information leading to arrests in the case.

Meanwhile, Nishita's legacy in the Bay Area continues. Virginia Nishita told the news outlet her husband was a donor.

“And he has graciously given his skin to a young man that was burned so they can skin graft him,” she told KRON 4. “Other organs were given out to others that I’ll be told about later.

So he’s still giving even though he’s not here.”

On Dec. 1, police escorted Nishita’s body to a South Bay mortuary.

“Sgt. Nishita, when he was still with the San Jose police department, we were detectives together in the gang investigation unit for 3 years. We brought our brother home, and that’s what this is about,” Captain Carlos Acosta of the San Jose Police Department said.

