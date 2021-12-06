Here's The Christmas Gift Arizonans Are Searching For The Most This Year
Christmas is right around the corner and holiday shopping is full swing. If you're struggling to find the best gift this year, then one website has you covered.
ATTExperts.com compiled a list of each state's most searched Christmas Gift.
According to the website, the most searched Christmas gift in Arizona is the Nintendo Switch .
The most searched Christmas gift across the United States was the PlayStation 5. The second most popular was televisions.
According to ATTExperts.com , here's the most popular Christmas gift in each state:
- Alabama- AirPods
- Alaska- TV
- Arizona- Nintendo Switch
- Arkansas- PlayStation 5
- California- Nintendo Switch
- Colorado- iPad
- Connecticut- PlayStation 5
- Delaware- PlayStation 5
- D.C.- TV
- Florida- TV
- Georgia- AirPods
- Hawaii- AirPods
- Idaho- Instant Pot
- Illinois- TV
- Indiana- PlayStation 5
- Iowa- PlayStation 5
- Kansas- AirPods
- Kentucky - iPad
- Louisiana- PlayStation 5
- Maine- PlayStation 5
- Maryland- iPad
- Massachusetts- iPad
- Michigan- TV
- Minnesota- PlayStation 5
- Mississippi- PlayStation 5
- Missouri- Roku Player
- Montana- iPad
- Nebraska- PlayStation 5
- Nevada- PlayStation 5
- New Hampshire- Instant Pot
- New Jersey- iPad
- New Mexico- AirPods
- New York- Nintendo Switch
- North Carolina- PlayStation 5
- North Dakota- TV
- Ohio- TV
- Oklahoma- iPad
- Oregon- Nintendo Switch
- Pennsylvania- PlayStation 5
- Rhode Island- TV
- South Carolina- Roku Player
- South Dakota- Roku Player
- Tennessee- PlayStation 5
- Texas- PlayStation 5
- Utah - TV
- Vermont- PlayStation 5
- Virginia- TV
- Washington- Nintendo Switch
- West Virginia- Roku Player
- Wisconsin- Nintendo Switch
- Wyoming- Kindle
Click here to check out the full study.
