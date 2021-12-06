ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame is requiring students to get a COVID-19 booster to keep fully vaccinated status

By Carley Lanich, South Bend Tribune
SOUTH BEND — The University of Notre Dame is requiring all students to get a booster as a part of its COVID-19 vaccination policy.

The university will have an on-campus vaccine clinic in mid-January where students can receive a Pfizer BioNTech booster.

Notre Dame shared information about the upcoming clinic in a tweet Monday.

Students can receive their booster in any off-campus location or at the university's clinic which will run from Jan. 11-14 inside Gate 2 of the Joyce Center.

The university and health officials are encouraging anyone who has been fully vaccinated for more than six months to get the booster.

Students are asked to register for an appointment and document vaccine information on the university's website, covid.nd.edu/vaccination/student-vaccination-requirement.

Notre Dame announced in April that it would require full vaccination among students as a condition for enrollment during the 2021-22 school year.

Since implementing that mandate, the university has gone from reporting dozens of cases a day at times last school year to just dozens of new cases each week this year.

COVID-19 mandate: Notre Dame requires student vaccination for fall enrollment

Notre Dame recorded its highest number of positive cases per week of the fall 2021 semester this week with 51 new cases, according to a Monday update of the university's COVID-19 dashboard.

The university's increase reflects a high number of cases being reported across the state following the Thanksgiving holiday. Indiana, last week, reported 6,164 new COVID-19 cases last Wednesday — the highest number in a single day since early January.

Upcoming vaccine booster hours on-campus include:

  • Noon to 6 p.m. Jan. 11
  • 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 12
  • 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 13
  • 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 14

More information about Notre Dame's response to the coronavirus pandemic is available online at covid.nd.edu.

Additional vaccination appointments offered independently of Notre Dame's clinic can be accessed through the state's vaccine website, ourshot.in.gov.

Email South Bend Tribune education reporter Carley Lanich at clanich@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter: @carleylanich.

