Police investigate social media threats against 3 SoCal schools

LOS ANGELES (KNX) — Several schools across Los Angeles and Orange counties grappled with keeping students safe amid threats to their safety.

The Santa Monica Police Department said it would increase patrols around Santa Monica High School Monday after identifying a threat made on social media.

One student was removed and “appropriate discipline measures have been taken,” Santa Monica High School Principal Antonio Shelton said in a statement.

Class remained in session and students are safe, Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District Superintendent Ben Drati told parents in a letter.

In Buena Park, authorities investigated a threat made Sunday night on social media “which appeared to be threatening one of our schools,” police told CBSLA . After an investigation, the student who created the post was identified and taken into custody.

Cantwell-Sacred Heart of Mary High School in Montebello canceled in-person classes Monday due to a threat aimed at the private Catholic school on social media, according to CBSLA.

“We understand that this message notifying you of a threat to our campus is alarming,” Principal Robert Fraley said in a letter to parents. “Please know we made the decision to send this note to the entire community out of abundance of caution and so that the matter could be investigated fully.”

Police said the threat did not appear to be credible and gained traction after the threat was copied into a text message that circulated.

Follow KNX 1070 Newsradio

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram