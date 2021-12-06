ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fontana, CA

Small 'explosive device' triggers shutdown of EB 210 freeway

By Marie Estrada
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JjVgN_0dFc0aV000

FONTANA, Calif. (KNX) A small explosive device was the cause behind a major shutdown on SR- 210 Monday, according to the Fontana Police Department.

The freeway closure began around noon, after the explosive device was found on Knox Avenue, just north of South Highland Avenue in Fontana, police said.

Lanes began to reopen following the arrival of deputies with the San Bernardino Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad, who detonated the device, accordin got Sgt. Christian Surgent with Fontana Police.

Surgent said there is no further information about how the explosive came to be there or who it was put there by.

Follow KNX 97.1 FM
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fontana, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Fontana, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Explosive Device#Freeway#Sr 210#Fontana Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy