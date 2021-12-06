ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Scientists slam German tabloid's pandemic coverage

WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Ad9n_0dFc09wk00
Virus Outbreak Germany People queue in front of a vaccination center to get vaccinated against the coronavirus in Duesseldorf, Germany, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) (Martin Meissner)

BERLIN — (AP) — A group representing Germany's main scientific organizations has accused the country's biggest-selling newspaper of contributing to public hostility against scientists during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement Monday, the Alliance of Scientific Organization criticized a recent report by the Bild tabloid for singling out three researchers who had called for tougher restrictions to reduce COVID-19 infections in Germany.

The paper published pictures of the three scientists Saturday with the headline "Trio of experts give us frustration for the holidays." It came days after German federal and state officials agreed to tighten existing restrictions, particularly for unvaccinated people, amid a surge of new cases.

The alliance said making it seem like the three researchers personally were responsible for unpopular measures could “easily contribute to a climate of opinion that has elsewhere already led to scientists being subjected to or threatened with physical or psychological violence.”

It said fact-based reporting and debate would be preferable and more effective.

Publisher Axel Springer, which owns Bild, said it understood the criticism and took it seriously.

“Scientists deserve our respect,” the company said in a statement. “Criticism of scientists and their proposal must be possible, but it should always be done in an appropriate way,” it said, adding that this was true also for Bild.

U.S. investment firm KKR holds a large stake in Axel Springer.

___

Follow all AP stories on the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

In muddle of Merkel exit, COVID's fourth wave catches Germany out

FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Nov 26 (Reuters) - For once, proverbially efficient Germany has dropped the ball. Seemingly endless queues all over the country for coronavirus booster shots and even for first vaccines are evidence that it has been caught out by a fourth wave of COVID-19, having led the world in its initial response to the pandemic early last year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Axios

WHO warns against travel bans on southern African countries

The World Health Organization called on countries Sunday not to impose travel bans on southern African nations amid concerns over the COVID-19 Omicron variant. Why it matters: The U.S. and countries in Europe and the Asia-Pacific announced travel restrictions in response to Omicron, which was first detected in South Africa. It's since been identified in several European countries, Canada, Israel, Australia and Hong Kong. The WHO noted in a statement that only two southern African nations have detected the new strain.
TRAVEL
albuquerqueexpress.com

German Greens slam new US sanctions on Nord Stream 2

A foreign policy spokesman for Germany's Green Party has condemned new American sanctions levied against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, slamming them as ?unacceptable? even for opponents of the project, including his faction. The Greens are likely to be part of the country's next governing coalition, set to be...
U.S. POLITICS
ICIS Chemical Business

German sentiment worsens on latest pandemic wave, bottlenecks

MADRID (ICIS)--Business sentiment among German corporates worsened in November as the pandemic’s fourth wave takes hold and supply chain bottlenecks remain unresolved, research institute Ifo said on Wednesday. Ifo’s Business Climate Index continued falling in November, as companies turned more negative on their current business situation as well as on...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Axel Springer
Telegraph

Scientists to launch 100-day vaccine strategy to combat future pandemics

UK researchers on Monday are set to launch a blueprint for a “100-day” vaccine in a bid to stop the next pandemic in its tracks. The plan will see scientists create an estimated 100 prototype vaccines for the 25 viral families known to infect humans. Then, when the next virus with pandemic potential emerges, scientists say they will be able to build on the prototype to develop a vaccine ready for use within 100 days.
SCIENCE
WebMD

COVID Surge in Europe: A Preview of What’s Ahead for the U.S.?

Health experts are warning the U.S. could be headed for another COVID-19 surge just as we enter the holiday season, following a massive new wave of infections in Europe – a troubling pattern seen throughout the pandemic. Eighteen months into the global health crisis that has killed 5.1 million people...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid lockdowns across Europe threaten travel plans for tens of thousands

Travel plans are in doubt for up to 100,000 Britons in the run-up to Christmas as Covid restrictions return to many parts of Europe after a surge in cases.Austria has become the first country in western Europe to reimpose a full Covid lockdown, with Germany considering following suit amid a “dramatic” fourth wave that has hit the nation “with full force”, according to the outgoing chancellor, Angela Merkel.In the Netherlands, health officials reported a record 23,000 new cases on Thursday – nearly double the peak of 13,000 reached in December 2020. The country entered a three-week partial lockdown last...
TRAVEL
wearebreakingnews.com

European Governments Impose Vaccination To Try To Stop The Wave Of COVID

As temperatures drop, the Christmas season approaches and COVID cases rise in Europe, several European countries are making it increasingly difficult for unvaccinated people in an attempt to close immunization gaps and respond to the new wave without greater restrictions. This pressure is taking the form, above all, of reinforced...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tabloid#Kkr#Berlin#Pandemic#Ap
WDBO

Austria to end lockdown on Sunday but not for unvaccinated

BERLIN — (AP) — Austria's fourth national lockdown of the pandemic will end on Sunday but lockdown restrictions will remain for unvaccinated people, the country's new chancellor said Wednesday. Chancellor Karl Nehammer said the end of the lockdown will be a “opening with a seatbelt,” meaning some measures...
PUBLIC HEALTH
94.3 Jack FM

Thousands march against COVID restrictions in northwest Europe

(Reuters) – Tens of thousands of protesters marched through several northwest European cities on Saturday to demonstrate against coronavirus restrictions imposed amid a surge in infections. Austria last month became the first country in Western Europe to reimpose a lockdown, which is set to last 20 days, and said it...
PROTESTS
Reuters

Germany imposes curbs on unvaccinated, to make shots mandatory

BERLIN, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Germany on Thursday imposed restrictions on the unvaccinated as it sought to break a dramatic surge in daily coronavirus infections exacerbated by the discovery of the Omicron strain. Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel and her successor Olaf Scholz agreed with leaders of Germany's 16 states to...
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Interesting Engineering

Austria Imposes Vaccine Mandate For All. A First In Europe

Only days after announcing a lockdown for the unvaccinated, Austria is going into full lockdown once again as cases continue to rise, a report by Reuters reveals. The country's government is also making COVID-19 vaccination mandatory as of February 2022, making it the first country in Europe to impose a compulsory vaccination mandate over its entire adult population.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Telegraph

Next pandemic could be 'more lethal', warns scientist behind Oxford jab

A future pandemic could be “more contagious” and “more lethal” than Covid-19, Prof Dame Sarah Gilbert has warned, urging against complacency when preparing for new disease threats. Delivering the 44th Richard Dimbleby Lecture Dame Sarah, the co-creator of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, said the scientific advances made in research against...
WORLD
WSOC Charlotte

Slovakia eases virus lockdown but not for the unvaccinated

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia — (AP) — Slovakia’s government decided Wednesday to ease the country's current lockdown for vaccinated people and those who have recovered from COVID-19 but the restrictions for the unvaccinated. Health Minister Vladimir Lengvarsky said starting on Friday, all shops will reopen for vaccinated or recovered...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
67K+
Followers
75K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy