Grassy and lime aromas meet with a richer core of lychee on the nose of this bottling. It's full bodied on the palate, full of creamy, nearly sweet, white fruits, but there are crisp edges as well. Matt Kettmann. rating. 90. Price. $34,Buy Now. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker...

DRINKS ・ 8 DAYS AGO