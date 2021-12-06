ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Should the Texans regret not drafting RB Jonathan Taylor?

By Coty Davis
 2 days ago
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans’ run game has been historically bad over the previous two seasons. Dating back to their 4-12 campaign in 2020, the Texans have rushed for a league-low 2,411 yards, with David Johnson accounting for 867 through 23 games.

From the offensive line to the subpar talents that have comprised the backfield, several factors have played a part in the Texans’ abysmal rushing attack. But Houston’s run game could have received a lift had the Texans drafted running back Jonathan Taylor during the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Texans passed on the opportunity to draft Taylor with their 40th pick in the second round. Instead of selecting the soon-to-be NFL rushing champion, Houston drafted defensive tackle Ross Blacklock one spot ahead of Taylor.

To intensify Houston’s missed opportunity, Taylor wanted to play for the Texans in hopes of following in the footsteps of his favorite player — Arian Foster.

“I grew up watching the Texans with Arian Foster, so it would have been fun to play for Houston — growing up and watching him play,” Taylor said following the Indianapolis Colts’ 31-0 victory over the Texans on Sunday. “Every game I go into, it’s nameless faces, gray nameless faces. It’s ‘What can I do? Who do I have to execute against in order for the play to go and for the play to be successful?’ That’s my mentality no matter who we are playing.”

After passing on him in the draft, Taylor said there is no added motivation each time he plays against the Texans — but his numbers could tell a different narrative.

In the four games Taylor has played against Houston, the 22-year-old running back has tried his best impression of Foster by recording 462 rushing yards and six touchdowns. During the Colts’ shutout victory at NRG Stadium, Taylor rushed for a game-high 143 yards on 32 carries with two touchdowns in the win.

“He’s up for the MVP right now, and he’s doing his thing,” linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill said after the loss to the Colts. “We put a huge emphasis on just gap control and everyone just doing their job. And we couldn’t do it. We have to continue to grind, continue to go through it.”

For the 10th time this season, Houston recorded less than 100 yards on the ground amidst their shutout loss to the Colts. Rex Burkhead rushed for a team-high 30 yards on eight carries in the loss.

