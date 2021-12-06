ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

A Police Officer Assigned to the MCPD Holiday Alcohol Task Force Locates a Stolen Firearm, a “Ghost Gun” and Controlled Dangerous Substances During a Traffic Stop

By Patrick Herron
mocoshow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGaithersburg, Maryland – While assigned to the Montgomery County Police Holiday Alcohol Task Force, a Maryland National Capital Park Police Officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for suspicion of impaired driving and located approximately 6 grams of Cannabis and 70 grams of Cocaine, $2,400 in U.S. currency, a stolen...

