Mental Health

An Addiction Recovery Center Can Attract More Traffic By Taking These Steps

thekatynews.com
 2 days ago

The success of a rehab center is highly correlated to what its visitors perceive as the...

thekatynews.com

WPRI

Aware Recovery Care can provide innovative at-home addiction treatment options

If you, or a family member or friend, is looking to receive treatment for an addiction, there are ways to start your journey toward recovery and Aware Recovery Care can help. This morning on ‘The Rhode Show’ we were joined by Dr. Shelley Halligan, Vice President, Integrative Health Services, who discussed an innovative new way to treat drug and alcohol addiction.
MENTAL HEALTH
#Rehab#The Clientele
kzmu.org

Addiction Recovery and Overdose Prevention, Project SOL on This Week in Moab

On the latest This Week in Moab, a conversation about much-needed resources in our community. First, Lanette Denton from USARA (Utah Support Advocates for Recovery Awareness) discusses addiction recovery services in Moab. And, due to an increase in overdose deaths caused by the synthetic opioid fentanyl, Denton discusses steps community members can take to help prevent overdose in Moab. Next (22:00), Liz Donkersloot of the Grand County Local Homeless Council talks about Project SOL (Safe Outdoor Living). The project will act as a repository of supplies aimed and making people experiencing homelessness safer and slightly more comfortable. Tune in!
MOAB, UT
APG of Wisconsin

'Rock to Recovery' provides upbeat musical therapy for addiction, trauma

Mental health researcher Constance Scharff eyed a music therapy program created by a former Korn touring guitarist with a dose of skepticism. A PhD in transformative studies, Scharff was working as a director of research at a high-end addiction treatment facility in Malibu, Calif. During a day of continuing education for therapists, she had a career transforming experience of her own.
MENTAL HEALTH
Motherly

The stress of caregiving is impacting our relationships—but this can help

This article is sponsored by Doctor on Demand. Thank you for supporting the brands that support Motherly and mamas. It’s one of the greatest ironies of life: The people who devote the most time to caring for others are often the ones least likely to know how to take care of themselves. But we don’t need to tell you that—after all, mothers are the ultimate caregivers.
RELATIONSHIPS
cbslocal.com

There Are More Than 100 Oxford House Addiction Recovery Homes In Colorado, And Hundreds Of Success Stories. Hear 1 Woman’s

ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – New research shows America’s opioid epidemic has reached a never-before-seen milestone during the COVID-19 pandemic. The data from the National Center for Health Statistics shows more than 100,000 drug overdose deaths in the U.S. from April 2020 to April 2021. Overdose deaths from opioids climbed past 75,000.
COLORADO STATE
Chicago City Wire

More Than Counting Steps: Common Wearable Fitness Tracker Helps Clinicians Assess At-Home Recovery After Kids’ Surgery

Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago issued the following announcement on Nov. 18. A recent study from Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago found that using a consumer-grade wearable device to track a child’s heart rate and physical activity after surgery could help clinicians decide if at-home recovery is going as expected or if an emergency department (ED) visit is needed to address possible complications. Their findings, published in the Journal of Pediatric Surgery, show that this more affordable and widely accessible monitoring method has the potential to drive earlier intervention or potentially prevent an unnecessary ED visit if clinicians judge the physiologic data to be reassuring.
CHICAGO, IL
thekatynews.com

How Do You Congratulate A Recovering Alcoholic?

When a loved one or acquaintance in recovery reaches a significant milestone in their recovery, you may find yourself unable to express your feelings. For how long they’ve been clean, it doesn’t matter. It is vital to recognize their accomplishments and urge them to continue on their current course from alcohol rehab. Continue reading if you’re interested in learning how to congratulate someone on their recovery anniversary in a way that’s both of you comfortable. […]
HEALTH
thekatynews.com

Are you worried about low back pain? Go for good chiropractic care

Back pain has become a typical health issue these days. People experience back pain for various reasons in their lifetime. Labor demanding occupation and normal aging may cause discs in the spinal cord to undergo wear and tear. Hence, it results in unhealthy movement patterns and poor posture. Visiting chiropractors to alleviate low back pain and prevent future recurrence is viable. Before you reach out to a chiropractor, you will have to understand their role […]
FITNESS
KCRG.com

Addicts in recovery struggle during the holidays

Better Business Bureau talks mistakes to avoid when giving to charities. Lots of people give to charities during the holiday season, but it's always good to make sure that your money is going to the right place. Updated: 2 hours ago. Health officials say encouraging preliminary data shows the Omicron...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
CBS Denver

