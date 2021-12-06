An Addiction Recovery Center Can Attract More Traffic By Taking These Steps

On the latest This Week in Moab, a conversation about much-needed resources in our community. First, Lanette Denton from USARA (Utah Support Advocates for Recovery Awareness) discusses addiction recovery services in Moab. And, due to an increase in overdose deaths caused by the synthetic opioid fentanyl, Denton discusses steps community members can take to help prevent overdose in Moab. Next (22:00), Liz Donkersloot of the Grand County Local Homeless Council talks about Project SOL (Safe Outdoor Living). The project will act as a repository of supplies aimed and making people experiencing homelessness safer and slightly more comfortable. Tune in!
Comments / 0