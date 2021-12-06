ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington man charged in 2020 murder rejects plea offer

By Jamey Cross, Wilmington StarNews
 2 days ago
Nearly two dozen friends and family members of Daiquan Jacobs filled the courtroom Monday. Jacobs’ uncle King Ziggy said they were hoping to see the case against someone charged in his 2020 death resolved.

“We thought that today would lead to closure,” he said. “But we still have another fight, so we’re going to keep fighting.”

Dequan Mullins, 20, faces several charges, including murder and possession of a stolen firearm, in connection to a shooting on May 10, 2020 that resulted in the death of 23-year-old Jacobs.

Previous reporting:Wilmington man pleads guilty for role in a 2020 murder, sentenced

Prosecuting attorney James Lewis said Mullins was offered a plea deal in January, which he rejected at the time. Lewis said Mullins’ was reconsidering the offer and was set to accept it Monday, pleading guilty to second-degree murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and receiving a minimum 16-year sentence.

But in New Hanover County Superior Court Monday, Mullins rejected the plea offer without explanation.

Mullins also requested a new defense attorney Monday. His trial is set for Aug. 1, 2022.

It's been a long journey already, Ziggy said.

Jacobs was found dead in his vehicle following a car crash on Oleander Drive, and it was later discovered that he had been shot in the back while driving in the area of Airlie and Military Cutoff roads moments prior to the accident.

Three people were charged with murder following the accident: Mullins — who was 18 at the time — Montaisha Sutton and Tyquon Mallette.

In March, Mallette was sentenced to serve between 6-9 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to first-degree murder. Sutton's case is still pending; in March, she had entered a plea of not-guilty of first-degree murder and other charges from the shooting.

“We’re praying that justice be served — life for life,” Ziggy said.

