The No. 16 USC Trojans men’s basketball team continued its winning ways Tuesday night with a commanding 80-68 win over Eastern Kentucky at Galen Center. Multiple Trojans had strong nights offensively, but none were more productive than Isaiah Mobley. The junior forward recorded his third double-double of the season, all coming in his last four games. Mobley finished with 23 points, a career high, and 13 rebounds, while shooting 8-for-10 from the field and 5-for-6 from three. His five 3-pointers were also a career best, allowing him to be a scoring threat anywhere and opening up the floor for his teammates.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 18 HOURS AGO