Chicago, IL

With the holidays almost upon us, is it safe to travel with omicron?

By Jade Yan, Chicago Tribune
 2 days ago
Holiday travelers check in with United Airlines inside Terminal 1 at O'Hare International Airport on Nov. 28, 2021, after the Thanksgiving weekend. Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune

The end of the year is approaching, and with it comes holiday travel. But with the new COVID-19 variant omicron, can we travel safely or should we be staying home and avoiding seeing our grandparents again this year?

There has been emphasis on how little we know about the new strain, first identified in South Africa late November and now with a first case in California. But even with these unknowns, the answers to staying safe are pretty much the same as with other variants, according to experts.

Has anything changed much for travel safety with omicron? Plus, some things you can do to ensure that you’re lowering your risk of getting yourself or others sick when you travel.

First, is it safe to travel?

This answer hasn’t changed much from other variants, according to experts — but there are unknowns to take into account.

You should think about your own risk factors, according to Dr. Alfredo Mena Lora, an assistant professor and infectious disease specialist with the University of Illinois at Chicago. This includes your vaccination status, and whether you’re more vulnerable to COVID-19 when it comes to age or being immunocompromised.

Although the concern is much higher with people who are unvaccinated, “we should always be careful with travel” even with vaccines, said Dr. Mena Lora. You might be vaccinated, but “you can still get COVID and you can still transmit it,” he said, so you should be thinking about whether you’re putting other people at risk.

As a result, it also depends on where you’re planning on traveling to and what the COVID-19 transmission level is over there.

To limit the risk of passing on COVID-19 where you travel to, you should consider who you are spending time with and what you’re doing, such as whether you plan to spend time in crowded places versus limiting whom you hang out with.

And when you return, you should be careful with what you do immediately after getting back and limit large gatherings. “Testing is still really important,” especially for people traveling internationally, said Aniruddha Hazra, an assistant professor at the University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine and an infectious diseases and global health expert. International travelers especially should test for COVID-19 three to five days after returning, according to CDC guidelines, and it is also encouraged for domestic travelers.

Do COVID-19 tests detect omicron?

This brings us to another question — with all the unknowns surrounding the new variant, can existing tests still detect omicron?

According to Dr. Hazra, “general testing should remain adequate,” including all forms of testing such as PCR or rapid antigen tests; so far, all omicron variants have been detected using standard testing, added Dr. Hazra. This is because the testing accounts for several different parts of the genome that are still found within the omicron variant.

A note of caution: omicron unknowns

That being said, there’s a lot about the omicron variant that we don’t know.

This includes whether it’s more easily transmissible. According to Dr. Hazra of U of C Medicine, there is some evidence to suggest this as omicron has been shown in South Africa to spread faster than the delta variant (although overwhelmingly among unvaccinated people).

The other question is whether omicron leads to more severe cases and higher rates of hospitalization. Dr. Hazra stressed that it’s too early too tell, but that so far evidence shows omicron cases to be milder and without a big spike in hospitalizations.

And finally, whether vaccinations as they stand will be less effective against omicron — “That’s really the million-dollar question,” Dr. Hazra said. He added that although it’s uncertain how much the mutation will alter peoples’ immunity to the virus, the vaccine is not going to become completely ineffective.

Best travel practices

If you can travel privately in your own car, that’s the best option, said Dr. Mena Lora of UIC. But with air travel, you can also take better masking precautions and use a multilayered mask that fits well around your face to minimize gaps.

You should also keep an eye out for changing travel restrictions and requirements, noted Dr. Mena Lora: some countries are changing their restrictions with the onset of omicron and you may find that you’re required to show a negative COVID-19 test at the airport.

Dr. Mena Lora also urged people to get boosters, if already vaccinated. “You see a difference of protection within seven days of getting that booster,” he said.

When it comes to how many more variants we are expected to see, “a virus can’t mutate if it can’t replicate,” said Dr. Hazra of U of C Medicine, and “the best way to stop viral replication is through mass vaccination,” not just nationally but globally.

He stressed the need for people to be “conscious, but not in a panic” about omicron — learning how to make risk calculations while continuing to live our day-to-day lives.

jyan@chicagotribune.com

