Antonio Gibson embraces increased workload in Washington's playoff push

Antonio Gibson of the Washington Football Team has the potential to cause problems for the Las Vegas Raiders this Sunday. The Raiders will need their run defense to show up again in Week 13 after holding the Dallas Cowboys to 64 rushing yards. The matchup against the WFT is anything but a ‘gimme,’ and Las Vegas is in no position to overlook any of their remaining opponents. Gus Bradley will soon have his work cut out for him. Washington comes in having rushed for 288 yards the last two contents. Gibson, for his part, has yet to eclipse 100 yards on the ground, but he’s inching closer. In Week 12, Gibson compiled 95 rushing yards against the Carolina Panthers, and tonight on Monday Night Football, he’ll face a Seattle Seahawks defense that’s given 1,222 yards on the ground to their opponents; that’s 23rd in the NFL.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO