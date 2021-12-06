ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Antonio Gibson embraces increased workload in Washington's playoff push

By Zach Selby
washingtonfootball.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAntonio Gibson let the Las Vegas Raiders know on the first play exactly how the day was going to go. He was going to run the ball as he pleased, and there wasn't much they could do to stop him. Taking Taylor Heinicke's handoff to the right, Gibson followed...

FanSided

Antonio Gibson, it’s time to Put up your Dukes

Maybe this is the week that running back Antonio Gibson finally records his first 100-yard rushing game of the season. Or, this could be another game in which Gibson’s fumbling issues continue for the Washington Football Team. However, the resurgent running game for Washington has done wonders for the offense....
NFL
NBC Sports

Stock Report: Forget inflation, Washington's stock is playoff high

It wasn't pretty but it didn't need to be. Washington handled the Seahawks at home and moved into playoff position in the NFC. Ron Rivera's squad broke a few streaks along the way, winning on Monday Night Football for the first time since 2014 and winning while wearing all-burgundy uniforms for the first time in a long time.
WASHINGTON STATE
WTOP

DC Sports Huddle: Can Washington make another NFL playoff push?

The Washington Football Team has put together consecutive quality wins over conference opponents to pull themselves into the thick of the NFC playoff race. Can the Burgundy and Gold spark another late-season hot streak with a primetime victory over Russell Wilson’s Seattle Seahawks on Monday night? And, has Taylor Heinicke proved himself to be a reliable catalyst of such a run?
NFL
NBC Sports

And In That Corner … The reeling Stanford Cardinal closes Notre Dame’s Playoff push

In a short week, flipping around this Q&A preview can be a tight risk, but when discussing Stanford’s recent slide in comparison to No. 6 Notre Dame’s late surge, the questions are all at least straightforward. None of these questions were likely to surprise Ben Parker of CardinalSportsReport.com, all having some undercurrent of “Is this fixable?” or “How did this happen?” …
COLLEGE SPORTS
NBC Washington

Antonio Gibson Plays a Christian McCaffrey-Like Role in Washington's Big Win

Gibson plays a Christian McCaffrey-like role in WFT's big win originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Christian McCaffrey is one of the most dynamic running backs in the NFL, yet that didn't stop some experts from comparing Antonio Gibson to the Panthers' star before he ever took an NFL snap.
NFL
ESPN

Washington's third straight win vaults them into playoff contention

LANDOVER, Md. -- The formula for how the Washington Football Team could win was evident in training camp. But for the first eight games it wasn’t the blueprint they followed. When that changed, Washington embarked on a winning streak that has it back not only in the thick of the...
NFL
raiderramble.com

WFT’s Antonio Gibson Will Test Raiders Run Defense In Week 13

Antonio Gibson of the Washington Football Team has the potential to cause problems for the Las Vegas Raiders this Sunday. The Raiders will need their run defense to show up again in Week 13 after holding the Dallas Cowboys to 64 rushing yards. The matchup against the WFT is anything but a ‘gimme,’ and Las Vegas is in no position to overlook any of their remaining opponents. Gus Bradley will soon have his work cut out for him. Washington comes in having rushed for 288 yards the last two contents. Gibson, for his part, has yet to eclipse 100 yards on the ground, but he’s inching closer. In Week 12, Gibson compiled 95 rushing yards against the Carolina Panthers, and tonight on Monday Night Football, he’ll face a Seattle Seahawks defense that’s given 1,222 yards on the ground to their opponents; that’s 23rd in the NFL.
NFL
Washington Times

‘We give ourselves a chance’: Washington’s surge toward playoffs continues with win over Seahawks

LANDOVER — By the time Ron Rivera made his way to his postgame press conference, the Washington coach was much more subdued. But minutes before, fresh off a captivating 17-15 win over the Seattle Seahawks, Rivera stormed off the field in celebration — yelling “Let’s go!’ to the fans cheering from the stands. In the locker room, Rivera’s fireworks continued. He told his team that everyone in the room was exactly who they needed to win games.
NFL
NBC Sports

Former NFL running back Otis Anderson Jr. dies at 23

The Rams have acknowledged the passing of running back Otis Anderson, Jr., who spent time earlier this year with the team. He was 23. Undrafted from Central Florida, Anderson spent the 2021 training camp and preseason with the Rams. He started the regular season on the team’s practice squad. The Rams released Anderson from the practice squad on September 20.
NFL
numberfire.com

Monday Night Football Betting: Can Seattle or Washington Start a Playoff Push?

Tonight’s matchup features two teams whose seasons aren’t going quite as planned. The Seattle Seahawks ship on over to FedEx field to take on the Washington Football Team. Each team had division title (or at least playoff) aspirations to start the season, but as of now, our models give the Seahawks and Football Team just 2.5% and 3.4% chances to make the playoffs, respectively.
NFL
FanSided

Ron Rivera speaks out on Antonio Gibson’s fumbling woes

Fans of the Washington Football Team were preparing for an Antonio Gibson breakout against the Carolina Panthers after he turned in arguably his best performance of the year in the upset win over Tampa Bay. While Gibson finished with an impressive stat line, his fumbling issues reared their ugly head...
NFL
baltimorenews.net

Welcome To The Playoff Push

Does it get any better than this? We enter December in the middle of a playoff race with divisional control in our sights. Four of our six remaining games will be held at home. And most importantly, we control our own destiny - a destiny that will be decided here, in The Jungle.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Monday Night NFL DFS Picks: Washington vs. Seahawks top picks include Russell Wilson, DK Metcalf, and Antonio Gibson

Monday Night Football and DFS go together like flies and spider webs. Sometimes, the endings are painful. But occasionally, we escape with a big win. If you’re looking for NFL DFS picks for tonight’s Week 12 matchup between the Washington Football Team and the Seahawks, here are the fantasy football lineups I’m using on FanDuel.
NFL
KHQ Right Now

Q&A with Eastern Washington beat writer Dan Thompson ahead of Montana's 2nd-round home playoff game

Montana and Eastern Washington will rematch in a playoff game for just the second time in program history this week. The Griz lost the first game of the season against the Eagles, 34-28, on Oct. 2 at Roos Field in Cheney, Washington. This time, UM hosts EWU in a second-round playoff game at 7 p.m. Friday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula.
MONTANA STATE

