When the fullcourt pressure appeared to run out of steam for Coach Shaka Smart and the Marquette Golden Eagles, Smart had a ready solution to throw at Kansas State. K-State went without a basket for nearly four minutes and Marquette stopped chucking up random 3-point shots and got busy inside. Greg Elliott got free for 3 and in the paint for ties on each occasion, and Olivier-Maxence Prosper erased the memory of a first-half missed dunk by converting one. Marquette was in the midst of a 10-of-12 stretch that erased a tight lead for the Wildcats and created six points of separation.

KANSAS STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO