Ontario County Public Health: 83 COVID-19 cases reported Monday

HOPEWELL -- Ontario County Public Health is reporting 83 new COVID-19 cases Monday.

Thirteen of the cases are people under the age of 18 and ages range from 1 to over 70, heath officials said. Cases were reported across the county.

Since the start of the pandemic, 12,382 Ontario County residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19; 137 people have died and 11,578 people have recovered.

A total of 1,056 people are in isolation or quarantine, and 46 people are in the hospital.

Ontario County remains in the High category for COVID-19 transmission, which is the highest level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.