ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coshocton, OH

3 questioned about bomb threat at Coshocton High School

By Coshocton Tribune
The Coshocton Tribune
The Coshocton Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00PSg8_0dFbw9d600

COSHOCTON — Three juveniles have been questioned regarding a bomb threat Monday at Coshocton High School.

The Coshocton County Sheriff's office said a call was received shortly before 11:30 a.m. concerning the threat and an investigation was immediately launched by deputies and personnel from the high school.

Information regarding the involvement of the juveniles has been forwarded to the juvenile prosecutor for review of possible charges.

Superintendent David Hire said the threat was deemed not credible. There were no injuries and nothing found. The school was not on lockdown at any point, Hire said.

While he could not give specific details, Hire said the incident appeared to stem from students making SnapChat posts they thought were private, but were seen by others.

"We don't believe there's anything credible to it," Hire said. "We don't feel there should be any concerns of staff or students at the building. It was students making poor choices on what they think is funny."

Comments / 1

Sam Halman
1d ago

Publicly put them on stage at the high school , and wail their asses with a rubber paddle and humiliate them , something that should be taught at home. !

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Mark Meadows sues House January 6 committee to block subpoenas

(CNN) — Former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is suing the House select committee investigating January 6 and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, asking a federal court to block enforcement of the subpoena the committee issued him as well as the subpoena it issued to Verizon for his phone records, according to the complaint filed Wednesday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Biden: Sending US troops to Ukraine 'not on the table'

President Biden on Wednesday said the United States is not considering sending troops to Ukraine amid rising fears about the possibility of a Russian military invasion. “That is not on the table,” Biden told reporters at the White House before departing for a trip to Kansas City, Mo. “We...
MILITARY
The Hill

GOP working to lock down votes on McConnell debt deal

Senate Republicans on Wednesday are working to lock down votes within their conference to pave the way for bypassing the filibuster on a debt ceiling vote. As part of the agreement, the Senate will take an initial vote Thursday on a bill that prevents Medicare cuts and greenlights a one-time exemption from the filibuster for a subsequent debt ceiling bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Coshocton County, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Coshocton, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Coshocton, OH
Coshocton County, OH
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bomb Threat#Coshocton High School
The Coshocton Tribune

The Coshocton Tribune

78
Followers
63
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

coshocton, coshocton county, ohio, coshocton newspaper, coshocton news, warsaw news, west lafayette news

 http://coshoctontribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy