Incoming Navajo Police Chief Daryl Noon eager to continue improving department

Navajo Deputy Police Chief Daryl Noon will take over as Navajo Police Chief next year after current Police Chief Francisco leaves at the end of this year.

Noon joined the Navajo Police Department in January 2019 after more than 23 years with the Farmington Police Department, where he retired as Deputy Chief.

“I still wasn't quite expecting that I was going to be the guy. So, it is an honor,” Noon said. “I just really enjoyed working with the men and women of the police department

FARMINGTON — The incoming Navajo Police Chief hopes to continue working toward staffing up the tribal police department and continue the work current chief Philip Francisco has started.

Navajo Deputy Police Chief Daryl Noon will take over as Navajo Police Chief next year after current Police Chief Francisco leaves at the end of this year.

The Navajo Police Department along with the Navajo Nation Office of the President and Vice President announced the change on Nov. 30 in a news release.

Francisco will start work as the Bloomfield Police Chief on Jan. 4, filling a spot that had been vacant since the end of August.

Noon joined the Navajo Police Department in January 2019 after more than 23 years with the Farmington Police Department, where he retired as Deputy Chief.

During his time at Farmington police, he held the ranks of sergeant, lieutenant and captain before becoming deputy chief in 2017.

Noon was born in Fort Defiance, Arizona, and raised in Shiprock, graduating from Shiprock High School. He told The Daily Times he wasn’t anticipating the promotion but, after talking with Francisco, it came together.

“I still wasn't quite expecting that I was going to be the guy. So, it is an honor,” Noon said. “I just really enjoyed working with the men and women of the police department.”

Noon described the officers working for the department as tough, dedicated and courageous people.

“I’ve been thoroughly impressed with just how dedicated they are to serving their communities,” Noon said.

He also echoed comments that Francisco told The Daily Times last week, adding that tribal government can make it difficult to complete tasks like simply hiring officers.

One of the priorities Noon wants to tackle is trying to find a way to address the “dangerously low” staffing level detailed in a May 27 report, an assessment that recommends doubling the staff size to 500 personnel to improve public safety.

One example he cited was trying to staff up the agency’s drug and gang unit without having to sacrifice an officer that patrols in the Shiprock district, which has less than 20 dedicated officers for that district.

Noon has been listening to staff who have been there for decades to take into consideration how the agency has been operating for years.

“I've really tried to sit and listen to the command staff that really that have been there a while and learn from them and have them help guide me in my decision-making processes,” Noon said.

One initiative he hopes to work on is establishing a facility like the Sobering Center in Farmington, which provides a safe shelter for intoxicated people and connects those people seeking addiction treatment with a service to help them.

Noon hopes a similar program will help get people access to treatment services rather than the practice of continuing to repeatedly arrest the same people over and over again.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e