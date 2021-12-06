We need more respect for the rule of law

Both the Aubrey and Rittenhouse verdicts give me heart that our jury system functions as it should. The jurors in both trials listened to the evidence and arrived at a decision based on that evidence and not media hype or guidance from uninformed politicians.

Unlike the author of the recent letter to the Sun, “A verdict that went the right way,” I think that there is no shame in the fact that Rittenhouse “walks free.” The shame is that our society has reached a point when vigilantes feel the need to act to protect property and lives from the depredations of those who would loot, burn and break the law as an excuse to remedy whatever the cause du jour might be.

Perhaps if society were to place more emphasis on enforcing the laws and less on excusing/ignoring bad behavior those vigilantes who would attempt to stand in for law enforcement would be less inclined to do so.

Les Williams, Hansville