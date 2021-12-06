Dropping credit rating is unfair to those who've been responsible

I was wondering how many of you have gotten your new insurance bills.

As you might not know, as of June 20 Washington state residents no longer get to use their credit score when getting insurance. I just received my new amounts. Car insurance went up 37.5%, house went up 42%. Way to go, Mike Kreidler.

I called and talked with Andy (a consumer advocate) at the state insurance office. Told me that the way it is and it isn't changing. Not sure how he can be called an advocate when he basically told me tough poop deal with it. Said it wasn't fair to use it. Well, then why do we have a credit score for?

I've worked about 40 years to get where I'm at today just to have some political person say nope, can't use it, because it isn't fair to those who don't have good rating. I say this isn't right or fair for those of us who've worked decades to get what we have.

Brian Truesdale, Bremerton