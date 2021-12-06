Keep empathy in mind during abortion debate

There’s always time and opportunity for kindness. Thank you, Kitsap Sun, for covering local stories of neighbors helping neighbors. Thank you for continuing to write about COVID-19 and the impacts on our community. Thank you for elevating the voices of those with differing opinions in your posted letters.

As members of our local community use the phrase “Pro-Life,” I hope we grow in a greater awareness of empathy and understanding for everyone impacted and affected by the current national conversation about abortion. I am Pro-Life in ideology, but my physical body is not any longer. My last five pregnancies have ended in losses, with three requiring treatments that could become unavailable with reduction in access to abortion. I have had D&C procedures (abortion operations), medical abortions (prescriptions at risk of further regulation) and an emergency treatment of chemotherapy injections for an ectopic pregnancy that was not viable.

Each well-intentioned letter reminding readers about “life beginning at conception” further triggers grief for my unable-to-be born children, without offering any support or sympathy. Please tread carefully with kindness in future conversations, taking time to learn the stories of those along your way.

Laura Rarig Pugh, Bremerton