Humane society continues its important work

We have had interaction off and on for over 23 years with the organization. And although age has now prevented us from properly caring for a much loved pet, we still support this fine organization, and are so proud to read this article. Proud also of whoever provided such a great gift.

In this holiday season we would encourage others to include them in your giving. It will be money well spent to help others who might lose their much loved pet because of life events.

Gloria Steinmeyer, Silverdale