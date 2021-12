Eleven days after dislocating his left shoulder and tearing his labrum, Vikings running back Dalvin Cook will play on Thursday night against the Steelers. Cook is officially active after pushing to return from a one-game absence in Sunday's loss in Detroit. He went through a pregame warmup without a brace on his left shoulder, but he could play with one as he has previously through a long history of shoulder injuries. He was limited in two practices this week.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO