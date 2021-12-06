ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Packers Place QB Jordan Love on Reserve COVID-19 List

By Casey Nelson
101 WIXX
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Every Green Bay Packers quarterback has now been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list at...

wixx.com

CBS Chicago

Akiem Hicks Plans On Playing On What Could Be His Last Game With The Bears Against The Packers

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Bears are looking pretty good health-wise heading into Sunday night’s game against the Packers. On offense, Allen Robinson and David Montgomery don’t even have injury designations so they’re good to go, and on defense, Akiem Hicks is questionable but says he plans on playing. Hicks badly wants to be back this week, saying he takes rivalry games seriously, and this could be his last with the Bears against the Packers. “I think that’s the unfortunate reality… you know the unfortunate reality of our business sometimes is that no matter what you do, no matter what position you put...
NFL
tennesseetitans.com

Titans Activate QB Logan Woodside From Reserve/COVID-19 List

NASHVILLE – The Titans on Saturday activated back-up quarterback Logan Woodside from the team's Reserve/COVID-19 list. Woodside was placed on the COVID list back on November 24. Behind starter Ryan Tannehill and Woodside, the Titans also have quarterback Kevin Hogan on the team's practice squad. Hogan served as the team's...
NFL
realsport101.com

Why is Deshaun Watson getting better in Madden 22?

Madden 22 delivers a weekly Roster Update where player ratings adjust based on real-world performances. Somehow that's led to a boost for Deshaun Watson. We're taking a closer look at how the Madden 22 ratings for Deshaun Watson have evolved this year and why EA Sports is choosing to make him better.
NFL
