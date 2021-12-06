Packers Place QB Jordan Love on Reserve COVID-19 List

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Bears are looking pretty good health-wise heading into Sunday night’s game against the Packers. On offense, Allen Robinson and David Montgomery don’t even have injury designations so they’re good to go, and on defense, Akiem Hicks is questionable but says he plans on playing. Hicks badly wants to be back this week, saying he takes rivalry games seriously, and this could be his last with the Bears against the Packers. “I think that’s the unfortunate reality… you know the unfortunate reality of our business sometimes is that no matter what you do, no matter what position you put...

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO