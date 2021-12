Things Take Time, Take Time is the title of the new studio album from acclaimed singer/songwriter/guitarist Courtney Barnett. She’s currently out on the road supporting the album with a North American tour, which stopped in at the Theatre at Ace Hotel on Thursday night for the first of two Los Angeles shows with special guest opener Bartees Strange, who set the tone for the evening with an intriguing 30-minute set that featured an entrancing cover of The National’s “About Today.”

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO