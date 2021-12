How sweet it is that Olivia Rodrigo is coming to the Twin Cities to celebrate the success of her smash debut album, "Sour." The breakout pop star of 2021 will arrive at the Armory in Minneapolis on April 14. It will be the eighth concert on her Sour Tour. One of 2022's most anticipated tours will kick off April 2 in San Francisco with more than 40 shows set for North America and Europe.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 5 DAYS AGO