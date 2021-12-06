McAlester seniors leave lasting legacy

McAlester's seniors poured their talents and passion into football on the way being the winningest team in program history.

The 19 seniors led McAlester to its first 13-win season this year in a dominant fashion — and coach Forrest Mazey took a moment to reflect on all the time and effort they put into their craft.

“I’m excited for these kids,” Mazey said. “They’ve worked so hard, we ride them so hard — it’s just a vicious cycle. But they’re such a great group of kids."

The Buffs seniors have seen a lot of growth and success over the years, earning victories in more than 70% of the team's games. But all of that success started back when they were young kids first getting their start in the game.

Chase Faber recognized that fact, and said it was fitting for a town with such a rich program history.

“We’ve been together a long time,” Faber said. “Football’s always been a big deal in McAlester.”

McAlester completed an undefeated championship season with a 12-0 record on the way to the 1968 title.

This year, the Buffs made history by becoming the first McAlester team to amass more than 12 wins — which their coach said puts them at the top of the list.

“Arguably, they can go down as the best team in McAlester history,” he said. “I’ll be honest with you, I know there’s been some better individuals play, with the great history McAlester has. But this can go down as the best team in history."

Lleyton Bass said there’s not much more exciting as a player than hearing the roar of the crowd on Friday nights for the past four years.

“I just like the feeling of whenever you hear everybody in the stands cheering when you make a good play,” Bass said. “It’s just an awesome feeling.”

But as some of their classmates were quick to mention, it’s always been about more than just a game. It’s been about bonding together for something bigger than themselves, and about building themselves up along the way.

“The brotherhood you get, the friendships you make, (and) the memories, ” Trent Boatright said.

“It’s really deeper than football. You learn a lot of things and it shows you responsibility and being accountable for things,” Killian Barnes said.

But for this class of Buffs to do what no other squad before them has done will be the icing on the cake of their high school careers.

“No feeling better celebrating knowing you just beat a team,” Avion Simon said of his thoughts on the final game. “I feel like once I take this jersey off, I’ll start a new chapter in my life.”

“It’s definitely going to be a heartbreaker when it’s over,” Bass added. “I’ve been here for a while, so I really want to go out on a bang for my last year here.”

