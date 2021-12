It was a tough night to be an Ottawa 67’s fan. They made the trip to Niagara to take on the IceDogs who are plum last in the Ontario Hockey League standings, but it was Niagara who looked like the much better team when they met. A 6-1 loss was how it ended for the 67’s and it was really difficult to find positive things to take away from this one. Not much happened in the rout, and forgetting it ever happened might just be the best option.

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO