ATLANTA — Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 98-96 victory over the Atlanta Hawks Friday night at State Farm Arena. Best performance: Joel Embiid finished with game highs of 28 points and 12 rebounds to go with two blocks and a steal. Sixteen of his points came in the second half. Embiid scored the final four points of a game-ending 7-0 run. This was a solid bounce-back game for Embiid, who had a season-low 13 points on 3-for-17 shooting in Wednesday’s loss to the Boston Celtics.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO