The Rams snapped a three-game losing streak against the Jaguars on Sunday and wide receiver Cooper Kupp played a leading role in getting the team back on track. Kupp caught eight passes for 129 yards and a touchdown in the 37-7 win and he became the third player in team history to catch 100 passes in a season in the process. Kupp also leads the league in catches, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns this season and quarterback Matthew Stafford showered Kupp in praise after the game was over.

2 DAYS AGO