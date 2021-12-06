Enter to Win a Storm Lake T-Shirt

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (WDNR) on Monday shared a rare image of two bobcats camouflaged in a snowy landscape. In a post on Facebook, the WDNR said, “There are two bobcats in this snapshot from Lincoln County! Can you find both?”The image shows two bobcats, one walking on what appears to be a frozen stream while another sits atop a tree with frozen snowy branches.While the bobcats are not hidden, the wintry landscape camouflaged the two animals in such a manner that they can only be spotted on closer inspection.Bobcats, also referred to as wildcats, are found throughout...
