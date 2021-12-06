Lions win on final play, end winless string 29-27 over Vikes

DETROIT - Matt Nagy still has a job and perhaps his team has a shot to salvage its season. Cairo Santos made a 28-yard game-ending field goal to give the slumping Chicago Bears a 16-14 victory over the winless Detroit Lions on Thursday. The Bears (4-7) ended a five-game losing...
Twitter was buzzing on Sunday night after news broke that Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables was heading to Oklahoma to become the Sooners' new head coach. In this edition of "What They Are (...)
One of these days, the Detroit Lions just might win a game. But Jerome Felton hopes it won’t be on Sunday. The Lions are 0-10-1 heading into the game against the Vikings at Ford Field. They’re in jeopardy of producing a second winless season in 14 years after finishing 0-16 in 2008. Felton was a rookie fullback on that Detroit team but he will be rooting Sunday for the Vikings, a team he played for from 2012-14.
DETROIT — (AP) — Jared Goff dropped back, looked left and let the football loose that Amon-Ra St. Brown squeezed tight as he sat in the end zone. That set off a roar in Ford Field loud enough it might’ve been heard on Motor City streets. Detroit finally found a...
The Detroit Lions got their first win of the season on Sunday at Ford Field, capping off an excellent weekend of Detroit and Michigan sports with an 11-yard touchdown pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown as time expired to lift the Lions over the Minnesota Vikings, 29-27. Lions beat Vikings on...
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Caleb Love scored 22 points to help North Carolina take control after halftime, and the Tar Heels handled No. 24 Michigan 72-51 on Wednesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. North Carolina led 29-27 at the half but shot 58% after the break to turn...
The NCAA made changes to the transfer portal in the summer of 2021, allowing players to transfer without having to sit out the following season. The Alabama Crimson Tide already took advantage of this rule in 2021 by landing wide receiver Jameson Williams and linebacker Henry To'o To'o. The pair has had a substantial impact on the Tide and its efforts to repeat as champions.
It had been nearly 365 days since the Detroit Lions last tasted victory. Detroit’s last official victory was against the Chicago Bears, a 34-30 win with then interim head coach Darrell Bevell at the helm. In that timespan, the organization has overhauled its entire front office and has hired a...
Once again, the Detroit Lions had victory sitting there right in front of them. They had a two-score lead going into the second half and were to receive the ball to start the third quarter. They had just played one of their best offensive quarters in the second period, with Jared Goff looking like the aggressive passer we haven’t seen since 2018 with the Rams.
The Detroit Lions finally found a victory when Jared Goff threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown as time expired, lifting the previously winless team to a 29-27 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Not only was the finish dramatic, it was stunning. Goff led the Lions...
Dan Campbell threw his arms in the air, fists clenched in jubilation. Jared Goff sprinted to his coach and the sideline, and the two embraced in a big bear hug. After 11 games of shock, frustration and sometimes pitiful play, the Detroit Lions finally got a late-game break to go their way.
Jared Goff completed an 11-yard touchdown pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown on the last play of the game and the Detroit Lions entered the win column with a 29-27 victory over the visiting Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Goff passed for 296 yards and three touchdowns for the Lions (1-10-1), who...
McLaurin was mostly held in check on Sunday as Washington was held to 17 points and quarterback Taylor Heinicke was held to 196 yards passing on 30 attempts. McLaurin will look to bounce back against the Cowboys next week, but this was the third time in his last seven games being held to 28 or fewer receiving yards.
When Jimbo Fisher leads his Texas A&M Aggies onto the field on Saturday night in Baton Rouge, he’s expecting an emotional LSU Football team. Fisher spoke to reporters this week and it’s clear he knows the Tigers will be amped up for Ed Orgeron’s final game as LSU’s head coach.
DETROIT, Mich - Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell dedicated his team's first win of the year to the community of Oxford. The Lions beat the Minnesota Vikings 29 to 27. Campbell read the names of the students who were killed and those who were injured in the school shooting."
Comments / 0