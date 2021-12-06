Pettisville girls returns seasoned group

The Varsity Girls Basketball team is rapidly approaching the start of their 2021-22 season! They are coming off a historic season and though they lost a couple key seniors, expectations this year will be high. The team has four key players back from last years team, plus the addition of several talented players from the junior varsity team who will make an immediate impact. Kent City’s schedule features some of the same staples from previous years with Muskegon, Grant, the Cornerstone Holiday Tournament, Sparta, and of course the CSAA Silver schools. The Eagles will be the favorites to capture their 8th consecutive CSAA Silver title and will be primed for another lengthy tournament run. Some additions to the schedule include Big Rapids, Covenant Christian, Hart, and Central Montcalm.

9 DAYS AGO