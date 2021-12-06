Pettisville girls returns seasoned group

Pettisville girls basketball has basically its entire team returning as they look to continue to make strides as a program. “We want to compete each night and keep improving. We plan to contend night in and night out,” said longtime head coach Jason Waldvogel. A notable returnee for the...
Things will look a bit different in the Buckeye Border Conference this season, but at Fayette, veteran coach Todd Mitchell will be on the sideline just as he has for the last two decades. Mitchell enters his 21st season with a 228-220 overall record. The Eagles finished 10-13 overall and...
Leaving behind another uncertain COVID-19 year, Brevard High School girls' basketball coach Annie Burgess hopes to use her small but powerful roster to make an impact this season. The Blue Devils finished last year with a record of five wins and eight losses in regular games, and three wins and...
After winning three consecutive 9th Region championships, the Ryle girls basketball team lost a close game in the region semifinals last season and said goodbye to senior guard Brie Crittendon, a four-year starter who played on the 2019 state championship team. The Raiders were voted No. 1 in this year’s...
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mustangs girls basketball team opened their 2021-2022 season on Tuesday night in front of a nice crowd in the Independence High School Gymnasium. The Beckman Catholic Blazers were in town for an early season WaMaC tilt. This was a 5-point game at halftime, but turnovers by...
There are only eight days left till the Charles Page High School girls’ basketball program tips off the season, and the Lady Sandites seem poised for what should be a great season. Sand Springs is entering its third year under head coach Josh Berry, who guided the team to a...
STRASBURG -- Strasburg's girls basketball team has good reason to feel optimistic about the upcoming season. The Rams return the bulk of their starting lineup from last season. Seniors Kenley Smith, Nyla Sperry, Madi Stinnette and sophomore Macy Smith all return from the starting lineup. "I think it's really nice...
The South Shore girls high school basketball season opened with a bang in mid-November. Three of the five teams enjoyed a three-game opening winning streak. Lennard, East Bay and Riverview are all sporting 3-0 records as they prepare for games following the Thanksgiving week holidays. Sumner dropped its first two games, and Spoto has not reported the final score of its opener at Tampa Bay Tech.
MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret boys swim team brought back a runner-up trophy from the 3A east regional last season. The Morehead City squad is looking for more this winter. “They are gunning for it,” Taylor Wilson said as she enters her fifth year as coach. “They are ready....
The Varsity Girls Basketball team is rapidly approaching the start of their 2021-22 season! They are coming off a historic season and though they lost a couple key seniors, expectations this year will be high. The team has four key players back from last years team, plus the addition of several talented players from the junior varsity team who will make an immediate impact. Kent City’s schedule features some of the same staples from previous years with Muskegon, Grant, the Cornerstone Holiday Tournament, Sparta, and of course the CSAA Silver schools. The Eagles will be the favorites to capture their 8th consecutive CSAA Silver title and will be primed for another lengthy tournament run. Some additions to the schedule include Big Rapids, Covenant Christian, Hart, and Central Montcalm.
PEABODY — The Peabody girls basketball team will be bringing back eight players from last year’s team this season, and head coach Stan McKeen is excited as tryouts are underway.
It’s time for the Lady Buffs to officially start the season. McAlester is returning to action as they open up their season at home in Bob Brumley Gymnasium on Tuesday with a matchup against Hugo. Coach Jarrod Owen's squad is filled to the brim with explosive, experienced talent. But the...
Rostering just one senior, the Our Redeemer’s girls’ basketball team enters the new season looking to make a splash with a young, yet still quite experienced, group. “As the only senior, I kind of feel like a mom toward the younger girls,” forward Emily Brugman said with a laugh. “I think it’s really fun having a younger team. I really want them to be happy and I want them to do the best that they can.”
By Ray Hamill — As head coach Mike Harvey says, this year’s Eureka girls basketball team could be pretty special. On paper, it certainly appears so. The Loggers have depth, versatility, star power and quality coaching, and barring a complete letdown they should contend for a Big 5 championship and more.
The Ragland Purple Devils opened the 2021 basketball season in fine fashion with wins over Victory Christian and Ashville. They are 2-0 to start the season. Ragland 54, Victory Christian 12: The Purple Devils opened the game on a 21-2 run after the first quarter and never looked back. By halftime, Ragland’s lead was 45-5.
The San Saba High School girls varsity basketball team strung together a couple more wins this past week under firstyear head coach Chris Jost. The Lady Armadillos traveled just a little south on Texas State Highway 16 on November 22, for a non-district matchup against nearby Cherokee High School and were dominant from start to finish in a 76-25 thrashing of the Lady Indians.
After posting a 10-3 overall record in the truncated 2020-21 season, the Freeport girls basketball team is eager to pick up where it left off. The Yellowjackets were 9-1 in Section 1-4A, with the only loss coming to Knoch. Four starters are back. “We’ve got a good core coming back,...
RUDYARD — The Rudyard boys basketball team appeared in its first state semifinal since 1963 last season, losing to Wyoming Tri-Unity Christian. The Bulldogs return four seniors from that team, hoping to make another deep postseason run this year. That team ended up with an 18-3 record, and their postseason...
The Booneville Lady Blue Devils are looking to improve. “The girls are much better than we were the last few years,” head coach Michael Smith said. “We’re just young, relying on a lot of ninth and tenth graders to lead us and that’s tough.”. Booneville finished 6-14 (2-8 in district...
PORTALES - If recent history is any indicator, things could be lining up favorably this season for the Portales High girls basketball team. Under coach Wade Fraze, beginning his ninth season at the helm, PHS captured Class 4A state championships in 2014 and 2018. Both times, the Lady Rams had six seniors on the roster.
Holy Trinity Catholic’s girls basketball team has just two seniors this year, but they return their top five scorers for last year as they hope to improve on their 5-17 record. The Crusaders graduate four last season in Bailey Hellweg, Maria Rauenbuehler, Ali Robu and Jordan Mueller. The top scorers...
