Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin had a stellar performance in net, stopping 29 of 30 shots faced as the Islanders fell to the Penguins 1-0. Sorokin did everything he could Friday night to keep the Islanders in the game but they just could not get the puck past goaltender Tristan Jarry on the other end. In 13 starts in net, Sorokin has a 2.42 goals against average and .928 save percentage, but just five wins to show for his strong effort in net. With the Islanders averaging just 2.0 goals per game this season, you cannot expect much more out of the young phenom at this point.

NHL ・ 11 DAYS AGO