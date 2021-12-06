ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Breaking News: Stocks rise broadly on Wall Street, travel companies rebound

ktbb.com
 5 days ago

Breaking News: Stocks rise broadly on Wall Street, travel companies rebound: NEW YORK (AP) – Stocks closed solidly higher on Wall Street Monday, aided...

ktbb.com

KRMG

Stock indexes rise on Wall Street after inflation report

Stocks are higher on Wall Street Friday following a bout of choppy trading in the aftermath of the government's latest reading on consumer prices, which shows inflation is at a four-decade high. The S&P 500 was up 0.7% as of 1:08 p.m. Eastern, after briefly shedding most of an early...
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock rises Friday, still underperforms market

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) inched 0.07% higher to $44.52 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.95% to 4,712.02 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.60% to 35,970.99. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Bank of America Corp. closed $4.17 below its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company achieved on November 3rd.
MarketWatch

Microsoft, Cisco share gains contribute to Dow's 50-point climb

Led by positive gains for shares of Microsoft and Cisco, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is up Friday morning. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 57 points, or 0.2%, higher, as shares of Microsoft (MSFT) and Cisco (CSCO) have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday rally. Microsoft's shares have gained $7.57, or 2.3%, while those of Cisco are up $1.29 (2.2%), combining for an approximately 58-point boost for the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the gain include Coca-Cola (KO) Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) and Honeywell International Inc. (HON) A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the Dow equates to a 6.59-point swing.
MarketWatch

Johnson & Johnson stock underperforms Friday when compared to competitors

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) slid 0.25% to $165.49 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.95% to 4,712.02 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.60% to 35,970.99. The stock's fall snapped a five-day winning streak. Johnson & Johnson closed $14.43 short of its 52-week high ($179.92), which the company achieved on August 20th.
pulse2.com

Tesla Stock (TSLA): Why The Price Fell Today

The stock price of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) fell over 1.2% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) fell over 1.2% pre-market today. Investors are responding negatively to Tesla CEO Elon Musk selling the company stock. According to an SEC filing from...
Motley Fool

Is It Time to Buy the Dow's 3 Worst Performing Stocks This Year?

2021 has been an exceptional year for the Dow Jones Industrial Average. But three stocks have not joined in the rally. Two of these three laggards appear attractive at their current levels. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an index made up of 30 of the largest and most influential...
MarketWatch

Dow headed over 150 points lower early Thursday after 3-day rally

U.S. stock indexes on Thursday morning traded modestly lower, despite a better-than expected report on those seeking unemployment benefits insurance, which carved out a new pandemic-era low. The pullback comes after three straight days of gains for equities that have brought the S&P 500 within range of a record close, as invsetors appear to shake off concerns about the omicron variant of the coronavirus. The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded down 167 points, or 0.5%, to reach 35,587, while the S&P 500 retreated 0.3% to 4,686, after closing withhin shouting distance of its 4,704.54 closing record. The Nasdaq Composite Index declined 0.3% to reach 15,747. Markets were looking at employment data that showed that new applications for unemployment benefits sank to a 52-year low of 184,000 for the week ended Dec. 4, the Labor Department said Thursday.
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock falls Thursday, underperforms market

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) shed 3.95% to $272.21 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.71% to 15,517.37 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.00% to 35,754.69. The stock's fall snapped a two-day winning streak. Moderna Inc. closed $225.28 short of its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock falls Thursday, still outperforms market

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) slumped 0.56% to $333.10 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.72% to 4,667.45 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.00% to 35,754.69. The stock's fall snapped a three-day winning streak. Microsoft Corp. closed $16.57 short of its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company achieved on November 22nd.
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) inched 0.75% higher to $44.49 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.72% to 4,667.45 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.00% to 35,754.69. Bank of America Corp. closed $4.20 below its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company reached on November 3rd.
