LaMelo, Rozier Out: Who Steps Up For CHA?

Well, it hasn’t been pretty. Knicks fans have sounded like some horrible fans, demanding more and more from their players. The demand from Knicks fans has been fair considering that this team has potential and can be one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. We saw it last year, plus the team retooled and reloaded. So, excuse fans for being upset with a start in which they are only two games above .500. But remember Knicks fans, this is the best start to the season the Knicks have had in a long time. Enjoy the start this team has had because it’s been forever.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO