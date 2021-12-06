ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

VSphere license downgrade then upgrade

By waywardson79
vmware.com
 2 days ago

I have purchases VSphere licenses that are 7.X however, i need to downgrade them to 6.7 for now as we are not ready to upgrade to the 7.X yet. My question is, can I downgrade these licenses to the 6.x and then in a few months...

communities.vmware.com

Comments / 0

Related
vmware.com

disconnecting host from vSphere resets SSL certificate files

In vSphere client UI I connected a single ESXi host to a datacenter. I assigned a license and set lockdown mode to "disabled". It worked as expected e.g. VM consoles were only available in vSphere and not directly on the ESXi host. When I disconnected (Datacenter -> myhost -> right...
SOFTWARE
cityoflaurel.org

Online Permits and Licensing Portal will be down for upgrades on November 24th

The City of Laurel's online permits and licensing portal will be down tomorrow, Wednesday, November 24th from 8am to 5pm for a software upgrade. City offices are closed for Thanksgiving on Thursday and Friday, so you will not be able to make any payments--either online or in person- until Monday, November 29th. We apologize in advance for any inconvenience.
LAUREL, MD
vmware.com

Cannot access vSphere Web Client

I'm new to Virtualization and I'm trying to prepare a lab. The thing is, when I try to connect to my vSphere from a Windows 2012 server, I got this error below:. IIRC then that is an error which comes up if you try to connect before VCSA/vSphere has its webservices for the Web Client up & running.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

unable to view host and clusters in vsphere 6.5 web client UI (html5)

Not sure if I have chosen the correct community location, but below are my queries. Thanks. Need help with vSphere Webclient UI (html5). VCenter is windows version and after login to vSphere webclient HTML5, not able to see the hosts/clusters and the VMs. Tried restarting the vcenter services and rebooting...
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downgrade#Solution#Vmware#Vsphere#Fabio Blog
The Hacker News

VMware Warns of Newly Discovered Vulnerabilities in vSphere Web Client

VMware has shipped updates to address two security vulnerabilities in vCenter Server and Cloud Foundation that could be abused by a remote attacker to gain access to sensitive information. The more severe of the issues concerns an arbitrary file read vulnerability in the vSphere Web Client. Tracked as CVE-2021-21980, the...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Re: PHP - vSphere WSDL Primer

PHP - vSphere WSDL Primer. I'm not sure if this is the "correct" place for this, but after spending HOURS of searching and many, many curse words, I wanted to share a quick little guide to using PHP to interface with the vSphere WSDL. I'm doing this because there is a lot of information spread out all over the Internet, however no one source ever really brought it all together. That is my goal here in this post. Note that I don't claim any of this to be really my own work, but rather my collection of other's work put together in one place. I would link to all the places I found this info, but honestly it came from so many places and was crosslinked to others that I can't even remember where I found most of this stuff. I've also interspersed this with my ramblings and thoughts on the whole process.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

vsphere with tanzu API Server Endpoint FQDN

Hi team,,,Iam configuring sphere with Tanzu with NSX-T .while configuring workload network pane there is optional colum "API Server Endpoint FQDN" .Can someone help me to understand what exactly expected here .Do I need to pre create any DNS entries for this ?. I tried creating a DNS entry for...
SOFTWARE
cityofsanrafael.org

2021 Business License Renewal

Business license renewal notices will soon be distributed to all businesses with active licenses expiring December 31, 2020. Each license renewal is due by February 15, 2021. The City accepts cash, checks, money orders, and most major credit cards. Licenses may be renewed online via credit card or eCheck at www.cityofsanrafael.org/businesslicenses.
SAN RAFAEL, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
scoringnotes.com

Sibelius brings back perpetual license upgrades for a limited time

Avid has reintroduced the ability for Sibelius customers with a perpetual license to get current with the latest updates and support, by bringing back a discounted option for those customers. Available only from December 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021, the “1-Year Upgrade with Software Updates + Support Plan” is $59 for Sibelius (mid-tier) licenses or $129 for Sibelius Ultimate licenses.
BUSINESS
vmware.com

Attach package 4.x via vCenter

For testing purposes we used to attach AppStacks *.vmdk files directly to virtual machine via vCenter using VM Edit Settings - Add NEW DEVICE - Existing Hard Disk. Once AppStack *.vmdk is attached, user can run application stored in AppStack. == However ==. When I try to attach Package *.vmdk...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Kerberos Authentication on Workspace ONE UEM and Unified Access Gateway

We have following components: Workspace ONE UEM Console with Unified Access Gateway. What's required to setup IOS and Android devices to access web applications while using Kerberos Authentication enabled on AD Domain?. Please share your valuable knowledge if someone has done it. Thanks in advance. 0 Kudos. 1 Reply. Expect...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Re: ESXI 3.5 installation file

We are looking for esxi 3.5 version software , can anyone help with that ?. I don’t know if VMware still make the binaries available, if they do it would probably only be for customers who have an active support contract. Oh, and there’s no need to post 2 threads,...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Low power consumption box for home ESXi server

Hi, I currently run a home server (ESX 5) on an old desktop PC but I calculate this is now costing £120+ (I reckon its about 80w) in power per year and I cant justify it. I want something with really low power consumption and having retired, no longer have any company affiliation to help with getting licences. I am happy to continue to run my ESXi 5 licence but will modern hardware be compatible?
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Updating STS Certificates when locked out of VCSA

I have inherited a server running ESXi 6.7.0. ESXi hosts a VM running VMware Photon OS which hosts a VCSA instance. This VCSA instance manages the ESXi host. I think the STS certificates have become invalid. How can I confirm this and how can I fix this? Can I do this fix (https://kb.vmware.com/s/article/76719) in ESXi?
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Re: vSAN License Issue

I have a question regarding vSAN licensing. We have plan to upgrade our ESXi, vCenter and VSAN from 6.7 to version 7, the license was already available for them. So we manage to upgrade the vCenter first and also assign the v7 license but we have encountered a problem with maintenance window and we cannot proceed the upgrade of ESXi therefore we cant upgrade the VSAN too. As I was informed we have to wait for about 3 months to have another maintenance window the problem is that the VSAN cluster is already in evaluation mode as soon as we upgraded the vCenter. So I have the following questions:
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

BYOD Enrollment - Registered vs MDM iOS

I'm learning WS1 and trying to understand the full differences and implications between registered mode vs MDM enrolled for BYOD devices (iOS). data about the device (installed apps, location, security settings, etc) ability to apply profiles. ability to install apps. ability to enforce compliance. ability to secure email. It seems...
CELL PHONES
vmware.com

Backup of vCSA when all certificates expired

I have been assigned to a vSphere 6.5 cluster, where all certificates of vCSA had been expired (STS, Machine SSL, Solution User certs). I can not login with vSphere Web Client due to certificate expiration, however I can login to Appliance Management Interface, but I can not perform a Backup, because of stopped services. I also have SSH access to vCSA and tried to restart the services, but in vain.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Tanzu with vSphere 7

Hi. I've deployed Tanzu with vSphere 7. Using vDS and not NSX-T. VCSA is 7U3 and ESXi hosts (3) are 7U2. I've successfully deployed a TKG cluster. All ESXi hosts only have local storage (this is a PoC environment). I've successfully created vm storage policies via tags, and the TKG cluster see all the local datastores as compatible storage for the storage class.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Updating a host from non-oem install to OEM install

We are a very small VMWARE customer. We run VMWARE Essentials on a single HPE Dl380 G10 that was put into service this past summer. It was installed using the ISO from VMWARE. Recently, we were trying to work with HPE to find a way to get plugin support in vCENTER and on the host to help us to maintain the DL380G10 firmware AND the ESXi updates in tandem. Basically, they helped us to understand that we did not install this HOST using their OEM provided disk.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy