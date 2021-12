After changing "Security.PasswordMaxDays" from default to 45, I was not able to login to Web Client with message "password expired" with no option there to change it. I ended up having to go to the console where it let me change it. Is this by design? If a user forgets to change their password before it expires someone either has to reset it for them or they have to go to the console? Does not seem right to me.

