SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) announced today that it will present data at two upcoming medical meetings for two of its cytokine immuno-oncology programs: IL-2 agonist, bempegaldesleukin (BEMPEG), and IL-15 agonist, NKTR-255. The company will be presenting clinical data for BEMPEG from the ongoing PROPEL study in patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) at the 2021 European Society for Medical Oncology Immuno-Oncology (ESMO-IO) Congress in Geneva, Switzerland from December 8 to December 11, 2021. In addition, two clinical data presentations for NKTR-255 in patients with relapsed/refractory hematologic malignancies will be presented during the 63rd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting in Atlanta, Georgia from December 11 to December 14, 2021.

CANCER ・ 8 DAYS AGO