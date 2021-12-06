TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (December 6-12): ‘And Just Like That,’ ‘Live in Front of..’ & More

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Last night, viewers tuning in to ABC's Emmy Award-winning Primetime Special, "Live in Front of a Studio Audience" got an extra 80's surprise: nostalgic integrations from Kraft Heinz, Jack in the Box and Aviation Gin that lovingly recreated the era in unexpected ways. The integrations, created by Ryan Reynolds' Maximum Effort and Jimmy Kimmel's Kimmelot, mixed 80's brands with iconic talent including Alfonso Ribeiro, Jennifer Beals, Bob Vila and David Leisure and voice-overs from Nina Blackwood, Alan Hunter and Robyn Lively. The first-of-its-kind integrations for Aviation American Gin, Jack in the Box and Kraft Heinz's Kool-Aid, HEINZ, Kraft Singles, and Oscar Mayer playfully extended the 80's homage on a night honoring two beloved television sitcoms, "Diff'rent Strokes" and "Facts of Life," starring Kevin Hart, Jennifer Aniston and an all-star cast.
