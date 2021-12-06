TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (December 6-12): ‘And Just Like That,’ ‘Live in Front of..’ & More

Fans can now binge-watch the first two seasons of All Rise on both HBO Max and Hulu. Seasons 1 and 2 of the legal drama are available to stream on both platforms as of December 1st. The Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN), which picked up All Rise for a third season following its cancellation at CBS, will also air the first two seasons of the series in the buildup to the launch of its season 3, which is set to premiere sometime in 2022.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO