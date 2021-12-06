ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (December 6-12): ‘And Just Like That,’ ‘Live in Front of..’ & More

By Meredith Jacobs, TV Insider
The Press
The Press
 2 days ago

Bookmark this page, because TV Insider is providing you with a handy new weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t...

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

NBC Announces ‘This Is Us’ Final Season, ‘Law & Order’ Revival Premiere Dates Among Winter 2022 Lineup (TV News Roundup

NBC announced its winter 2022 lineup, including the final season of “This Is Us,” which premieres on Jan. 4 at 9 p.m. On Mondays starting Jan. 3 “Kenan” will air its second season with a two-episode block at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., followed by Jimmy Fallon’s variety game show “That’s My Jam” at 9 p.m., and “Ordinary Joe” will return with new episodes on this date at 10 p.m. In addition to “This Is Us,” Jan. 4 will see the time period premieres of “American Auto” and “Grand Crew” at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., respectively, and the midseason premiere of...
TV SERIES
Cleveland.com

‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas,’ ’Annie Live!’ & more: Best movies and TV shows streaming this week

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Here’s a look at what’s arriving in movie theaters, on TV and streaming services this week, including Benedict Cumberbatch’s new film, “The Power of the Dog,” the latest television adaptation of a Broadway musical in “Annie Live!” and “Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas,” which picks up where the series left off.
CLEVELAND, OH
film-book.com

CSI: VEGAS: Season 1, Episode 9: Waiting in the Wings TV Show Trailer [CBS]

CBS‘ CSI: Vegas: Season 1, Episode 9: Waiting in the Wings TV show trailer has been released. CSI: Vegas stars William Petersen, Jorja Fox, Paula Newsome, Matt Lauria, Mandeep Dhillon, Mel Rodriguez, David Norona, Paul Guilfoyle, Jay Lee, Whitney Ortega, Charles Baker, Sean James, and Marco Morales. Series Plot Synopsis.
TV SERIES
Popculture

AMC Show Canceled Ahead of New Season

Schitt's Creek star Annie Murphy will be on the hunt for a new show after AMC canceled her new series, Kevin Can F**k Himself. The show was renewed for a second, eight-episode season, which will serve as its final outing. Created by Valerie Armstrong, the show was a parody of stereotypical sitcom plots and co-starred comedian Eric Petersen as the titular Kevin. An AMC rep confirmed to TVLine on Tuesday that the show's second season will be its last.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylan Mcdermott
Person
Christopher Meloni
Person
Cynthia Nixon
Person
Raúl Esparza
Person
Sarah Jessica Parker
Person
Kristin Davis
The Press

When Does ‘S.W.A.T.’ Move to Sundays?

In May, when CBS announced its schedule for the 2021-2022 season, it revealed that S.W.A.T. would be moving at some point to Sundays at 10/9c, following SEAL Team jumping over to Paramount+. Well, the time for that is almost here. The drama’s fall finale will air Friday, December 10, in...
TV SERIES
The Press

Jimmy Kimmel's Kimmelot, Ryan Reynolds' Maximum Effort And Disney, Partner To Create A 1980's Event For ABC's 'Live in Front Of A Studio Audience' Primetime Special

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Last night, viewers tuning in to ABC's Emmy Award-winning Primetime Special, "Live in Front of a Studio Audience" got an extra 80's surprise: nostalgic integrations from Kraft Heinz, Jack in the Box and Aviation Gin that lovingly recreated the era in unexpected ways. The integrations, created by Ryan Reynolds' Maximum Effort and Jimmy Kimmel's Kimmelot, mixed 80's brands with iconic talent including Alfonso Ribeiro, Jennifer Beals, Bob Vila and David Leisure and voice-overs from Nina Blackwood, Alan Hunter and Robyn Lively. The first-of-its-kind integrations for Aviation American Gin, Jack in the Box and Kraft Heinz's Kool-Aid, HEINZ, Kraft Singles, and Oscar Mayer playfully extended the 80's homage on a night honoring two beloved television sitcoms, "Diff'rent Strokes" and "Facts of Life," starring Kevin Hart, Jennifer Aniston and an all-star cast.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Insider#The Week Of#The Expanse S Sixth#Hbo#Csi#Cbs#Svu#Organized Crime S#Nbc#Abc
The Hollywood Reporter

Why the Cathartic Release of Female Rage Dominated 2021’s TV Plotlines

During one of the most hilariously tragic moments of Succession‘s third season, we witness Shiv Roy (Sarah Snook), the scion of a global media empire, down a drink at a blowout birthday bash and unleash herself on a half-filled dance floor. She writhes and rollicks in a kind of danse macabre, letting out all the pent-up vexation of her recent weeks: her hotshot attorney friend rejecting her request to represent her father’s legal case; her first public speech at Waystar Royco interrupted by a rendition of Nirvana’s “Rape Me”; her father forcing her to smile for a family photo with...
TV SERIES
Buffalo News

Worth Watching: Sitcoms Recreated ‘In Front of a Studio Audience,’ ‘Abbott Elementary’ Preview

The latest version of Live in Front of a Studio Audience tackles 1980s family faves The Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes, with adult stars (Kevin Hart! Jennifer Aniston!) taking on the child-actor roles. ABC previews a promising new comedy, Abbott Elementary, set at an underfunded Philadelphia public school. Kenan Thompson hosts the People’s Choice Awards, simulcast on NBC and E! The hilarious Nicole Byer (Nailed It!) lands her first Netflix stand-up special.
TV & VIDEOS
SFGate

Vir Das, Sam Laybourne to Develop Country Music Comedy at Fox

Titled “Country Eastern,” the single-camera show has received a script commitment with a penalty attached. The show is about a young wealthy man from India who restarts his life in America with his family. While attempting to rebuild their lives in Memphis, Tennessee, he decides to pursue his passion and become a country music singer. Only problem: he’s shit. Total shit. He’s going to have to gain some life experience in the States if he wants to have something real to sing about.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
tvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: Animated ‘The Boys’ Spinoff ‘Diabolical’, ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Renewed, ‘The Office’ on Freeform, ‘Raised by Wolves’ Trailer, ‘A.P. Bio’ Canceled, New HBO Max ‘The Batman’ Spinoff Series, and More!

The Boys is getting another spinoff series at Amazon Prime Video. Diabolical is an animated series which reveals unseen stories within The Boys universe, brought to life by some of the most creative minds in entertainment today, including Awkwafina, Garth Ennis, Eliot Glazer and Ilana Glazer, Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, Simon Racioppa, Justin Roiland and Ben Bayouth, Andy Samberg, and Aisha Tyler. The streamer previously ordered a young adult superhero college based series.
TV SERIES
ETOnline.com

What's New on Hulu (and What's Leaving) in December

December is a busy month at Hulu. The streaming service is dropping holiday specials, new seasons of your old favorites and new movies on their site all December long. If you're still relying on Netflix for the freshest streaming content, it's time to take a look at Hulu. If you'd...
TV & VIDEOS
geekspin.co

Where to watch All Rise seasons 1 and 2

Fans can now binge-watch the first two seasons of All Rise on both HBO Max and Hulu. Seasons 1 and 2 of the legal drama are available to stream on both platforms as of December 1st. The Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN), which picked up All Rise for a third season following its cancellation at CBS, will also air the first two seasons of the series in the buildup to the launch of its season 3, which is set to premiere sometime in 2022.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Hulu Just Canceled One of Its Most Acclaimed Shows

New episodes of Pen15 are almost here, but sadly they will be the last fans see of the Hulu original series. The comedy has been canceled according to The Hollywood Reporter – not by the studio or the streamer but by the creators and stars Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle. The last batch of episodes premieres on Friday, Dec. 3.
TV SERIES
The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
1K+
Followers
28K+
Post
228K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy