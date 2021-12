Community Action Partnership of Orange County (CAP OC), a nonprofit that provides support to low-income families and individuals, has been granted a $375,000 donation from the Pacific Life Foundation. The funds will be delivered in the form of a 5-year pledge of $75,000 per year beginning in 2021, which will provide more than 1.2 million meals for families in need of food assistance through its OC Food Bank program. This is the equivalent of 1.5 million pounds of food over 5 years, which includes fresh produce and proteins, as well as non-perishable items such as rice, pasta and more. Currently, the CAP OC Food Bank is on track to serve 46 million pounds of food in 2021, which is double the amount served from before the pandemic in 2019.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO